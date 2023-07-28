The Global Couplings Market is forecasted to grow by USD 246.16 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.09% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Couplings Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03696594/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by stringent emission regulations, the rising adoption of renewable energy, and the growth of the global lumbar industry.



The couplings market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Elastomeric couplings

• Metallic couplings

• Mechanical couplings

• Others



By Application

• Power generation

• Metal and mining

• Papermaking

• Automotive

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advances in coupling technology as one of the prime reasons driving the couplings market growth during the next few years. Also, consolidation and simplification of business processes and emergence of couplings with wide range of torsional stiffness will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the couplings market covers the following areas:

• Couplings market sizing

• Couplings market forecast

• Couplings market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading couplings market vendors that include AB SKF, Chr. Mayr GmbH Co. KG, Daido Steel Co. Ltd., DieQua Corp., KTR Systems GmbH, Genuine Parts Co., Haudenschild Holding AG, Industrial Clutch Parts Ltd., KBK Antriebstechnik GmbH, MECVEL Srl, Michelin Group, R W Antriebselemente GmbH, Ramsey Products Corp., Regal Rexnord Corp., RINGSPANN GmbH, SCHMIDT-KUPPLUNG GmbH, SHV Holdings, The Timken Co., Tsubakimoto Chain Co., and Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA. Also, the couplings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

