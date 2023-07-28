Availability of the 2023 First Half Financial Report

Availability of the 2023 First Half Financial Report

Air France-KLM’s 2023 First Half Financial Report (January-June 2023) was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on July 28, 2023. The French language version of this document is available in the regulatory conditions and may be consulted in the Publications and the Regulated Information sections of the Air France-KLM website, (www.airfranceklm.com/fr/finance/publications), and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). The English version of the 2023 First Half financial report is available on the Air France-KLM website (www.airfranceklm.com/finance) in the Publications and the Regulated Information sections.

