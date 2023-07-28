The Global Wireless Charging Market is forecasted to grow by USD 12,668.16 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 25.29% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wireless Charging Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03506499/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the wireless charging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by proliferating demand for electric vehicles, increasing inclination toward usage convenience without need for charging cable or plugging into sockets, and increases the drivers focus while driving.



The wireless charging market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Inductive

• Resonant

• Radio frequency

• Others



By Component

• Receivers

• Transmitters



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the backward integration by OEMs to develop inductive charging systems as one of the prime reasons driving the wireless charging market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in the installation of publicly accessible charging stations and less usage of charging sockets reducing product wear and tear will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wireless charging market vendors that include Delta Electronics Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., Energous Corp., etatronix GmbH, Leggett and Platt Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Ossia Inc., Powercast Corp., Powermat Technologies Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., WiTricity Corp., and ZENS. Also, the wireless charging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

