The Global Mechanical Seals Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1,678.96 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period

The report on the mechanical seals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in aftermarket sales of mechanical seals, rising adoption of renewable energy, and promotion of environmental compliance.



The mechanical seals market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Pump seals

• Compressor seals

• Mixer seals



By End-user

• Oil and gas

• General industries

• Chemicals and pharmaceuticals

• Water and wastewater treatment

• Construction and others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the emergence of additive manufacturing as one of the prime reasons driving the mechanical seals market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing popularity of IoT for mechanical seals and advances in material science in mechanical seals will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the mechanical seals market covers the following areas:

• Mechanical seals market sizing

• Mechanical seals market forecast

• Mechanical seals market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mechanical seals market vendors that include A.W. Chesterton Co., Aesseal Plc, Anhui YALAN Seal Component Co. Ltd., Avon Seals Pvt. Ltd., EnPro Industries Inc., Flexaseal Engineered Seals and Systems LLC, Flowserve Corp., Freudenberg SE, Hefei Supseals International Trade Co. Ltd., Kaman Corp., Leak Pack Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Meccanotecnica Umbra S.p.A., MICROTEM Srl, Ningbo BeTong Mechanical Seals Factory, PPC Mechanical Seals, Quba Seals India Pvt. Ltd., Saisi Mechanical Seal Co. Ltd., Smiths Group Plc, Tenneco Inc., and Trelleborg AB. Also, the mechanical seals market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

