BNP Paribas Group: Release of the EU-wide Stress Test results by European Banking Authority

Paris, 28 July 2023

Release of the EU-wide Stress Test results by

European Banking Authority

On 28 July 2023, the European Banking Authority (EBA) published the results of the EU-wide Stress Test carried out jointly with the European Central Bank (ECB). This exercise covered the 70 most important banks of the European Union (versus 50 in 2021). The exercise is conducted every two years, with the exception of the 2020 exercise stopped due to the health crisis.

The stress test results demonstrate BNP Paribas’ capacity to withstand a scenario of major stress based on extremely severe assumptions of economic and market conditions evolutions.

The results of this thorough exercise conducted by EBA and ECB confirm the Group’s balance sheet strength and the quality of its risk policy.

BNP Paribas is the European Union's leading bank and key player in international banking. It operates in 65 countries and has nearly 185,000 employees, including more than 145,000 in Europe.

