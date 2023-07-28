The Global Biometrics Market is forecasted to grow by USD 27,436.19 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.85% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biometrics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03200280/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand and enhanced security, government initiatives, and advancement in technology.



The biometrics market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Government

• Healthcare

• BFSI

• Others



By Component

• Hardware

• Software



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing adoption of facial recognition technology as one of the prime reasons driving the biometrics market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for contactless biometric systems and the emergence of cloud-based biometric systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the biometrics market covers the following areas:

• Biometrics market sizing

• Biometrics market forecast

• Biometrics market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading biometrics market vendors that include Advent International Corp., ASSA ABLOY AB, Aware Inc., Daon Inc., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., M2SYS, NEC Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Suprema Inc., Thales Group, BIO key International Inc., Cognitec Systems GmbH, Facebanx, Fujitsu Ltd., Iris ID Systems Inc., Precise Biometrics AB, Securiport LLC, Veridium IP Ltd., secunet Security Networks AG, and NEXT Biometrics Group ASA. Also, the biometrics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

