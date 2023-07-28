The Chocolate Market is forecasted to grow by USD 17,691.38 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Chocolate Market in Europe 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03142643/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for and popularity of dark chocolate and organic chocolate, the growing influence of organized retailing, and increasing number of new product launches and rising demand for seasonal chocolates.



The chocolate market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Product

• Milk chocolate

• Dark chocolate

• White chocolate



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



This study identifies the growing popularity of online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the chocolate market in Europe growth during the next few years. Also, the rising trend of product premiumization in the chocolate market and increasing demand for gluten-free chocolates and growing trend of clean labeling will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the chocolate market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Chocolate market sizing in Europe

• Chocolate market forecast in Europe

• Chocolate market industry analysis in Europe



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading chocolate market in Europe vendors that include Arcor Group, Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Cloetta AB, Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd., Ferrero International S.A., General Mills Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Mars Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Montezumas Direct Ltd., Morinaga and Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, ORION Holdings Corp., Perfetti Van Melle Group BV, Tate and Lyle Plc, The Hershey Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co.. Also, the chocolate market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

