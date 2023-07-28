The Global Fuel Cell Market is forecasted to grow by USD 13633.03 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 23.29% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fuel Cell Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0787951/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for efficient and clean energy sources, growing government incentives to increase adoption of fuel cell vehicles, and environmental benefits.



The fuel cell market is segmented as below:

By Product

• PEMFC

• PAFC

• SOFC

• Others



By Application

• Transport

• Stationary

• Portable



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing r and d activities as one of the prime reasons driving the fuel cell market growth during the next few years. Also, rising initiatives to increase usage of hydrogen fuel and increasing adoption of microgrids will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the fuel cell market covers the following areas:

• Fuel cell market sizing

• Fuel cell market forecast

• Fuel cell market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fuel cell market vendors that include Ballard Power Systems Inc., Bloom Energy Corp., Ceres Power Holdings plc, Doosan Corp., FuelCell Energy Inc., General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Intelligent Energy Ltd., KYOCERA Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Niterra Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Plug Power Inc., PowerCell Sweden AB, Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH, SFC Energy AG, Toshiba Corp., Watt Fuel Cell Corp., and Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.. Also, the fuel cell market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

