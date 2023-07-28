The Global Tea Market is forecasted to grow by USD 20.5 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tea Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02798496/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by new product launches, the functional benefits of tea, and the rapid rise in the consumption of green tea.



The tea market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Black tea

• Green tea

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the premiumization of tea products as one of the prime reasons driving the tea market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of purple tea and the growing demand for organic tea products will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the tea market covers the following areas:

• Tea market sizing

• Tea market forecast

• Tea market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading tea market vendors that include Akbar Brothers Pvt. Ltd., Apeejay Surrendra Group, Associated British Foods Plc, DAVIDsTEA Inc., ekaterra, Fukujuen Co. Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Harney and Sons Fine Teas, ITO EN Ltd., M.M.Ispahani LTD., Mighty Leaf Tea Canada, Nestle SA, Numi Inc., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Republic of Tea Inc., Williamson Magor and Co. Ltd., Yunnan Dayi Tea Industry Group Co. Ltd., and Barrys Tea. Also, the tea market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

