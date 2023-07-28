The Global Digital English Language Learning Market is forecasted to grow by USD 17531.64 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.47% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital English Language Learning Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02608413/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the digital English language learning market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased flexibility offered by digital language courses, high demand for vocational English training, and adoption of English as a global language.



The digital English language learning market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Non-academic learners

• Academic learners



By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud-based



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased implementation of language cloud services as one of the prime reasons driving the digital English language learning market growth during the next few years. Also, growing emphasis on virtual training and cost benefits and flexibility of digital English language learning will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the digital English language learning market covers the following areas:

• Digital English language learning market sizing

• Digital English language learning market forecast

• Digital English language learning market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital English language learning market vendors that include Benesse Holdings Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Chegg Inc., digital publishing AG, Duolingo Inc., EF Education First Ltd., ELSA Co. Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., inlingua International Ltd., IXL Learning Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, Sanako Oy, Transparent Language Inc., Voxy Inc., WordDive Ltd., and WSE Hong Kong Ltd.. Also, the digital english language learning market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

