STX ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 8, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Seagate Technology Holdings plc Shareholders

Class Period: September 15, 2020 to October 25, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 8, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Seagate Technology Holdings plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the nature and magnitude of Seagate’s hard disk drive (“HDD”) sales to Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (“Huawei”), including that Seagate experienced a significant acceleration in sales to Huawei immediately after the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security (“BIS”) rules went into effect and Seagate’s competitors stopped selling to Huawei; and (b) the underlying details of Seagate’s HDD manufacturing process, including the use of covered U.S. software and technology in “essential ‘production’” processes, rendered its sales to Huawei in violation of the BIS export rules. As a result, Seagate was in blatant violation of the BIS export rules which resulted in an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Department of Commerce and exposed Seagate to hundreds of millions of dollars in fines and penalties.

