The Global Air Filter Market is forecasted to grow by USD 6809.42 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Filter Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02448157/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increasing number of data centers, increasing air quality concerns in HVAC systems, and increasing demand from the automotive industry.



The air filter market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Residential



By Type

• Dust collectors

• HEPA filters

• Cartridge filters

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rise in spending on green construction as one of the prime reasons driving the air filter market growth during the next few years. Also, growth of micro chp and increasing demand for washable and reusable filters will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the air filter market covers the following areas:

• Air filter market sizing

• Air filter market forecast

• Air filter market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading air filter market vendors that include American Air Filter Co. Inc., Camfil AB, Carrier Global Corp., Cummins Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Donaldson Co. Inc., Dyson Group Co., Filtration Group Corp., Honeywell International Inc., IQAir AG, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Unilever PLC, United Filter Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp.. Also, the air filter market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02448157/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________