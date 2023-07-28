The Global Document Management Systems Market is forecasted to grow by USD 5219.47 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.05% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Document Management Systems Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02355566/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the document management systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by shift from on-premise to cloud-based solutions, process optimization and operational efficiency, and increased use of document management systems across retail, media, and entertainment industries.



The document management systems market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Software

• Solutions



By Type

• Large enterprises

• Small

• medium-sized enterprises



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising demand for digitalization as one of the prime reasons driving the document management systems market growth during the next few years. Also, data explosion across industries and emergence of hybrid and cloud deployment models will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the document management systems market covers the following areas:

• Document management systems market sizing

• Document management systems market forecast

• Document management systems market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading document management systems market vendors that include Adobe Inc., Canon Inc., Crown Worldwide Group, DocuSign Inc., Exela Technologies Inc., FileHold Systems Inc., Hyland Software Inc., Inspectorio Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Konica Minolta Inc., KYOCERA Corp., Microsoft Corp., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., PandaDoc Inc., Primeleaf Consulting P Ltd., Revver Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Xerox Holdings Corp., and GRM information management systems inc.. Also, the document management systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

