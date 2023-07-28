The Global Genetic Testing Market is forecasted to grow by USD 7103.8 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.78% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Genetic Testing Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01556763/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the genetic testing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising prevalence of genetic diseases and disorders, rising approval of advanced genetic testing products, and increasing affordability due to reduction in cost of genetic testing.



The genetic testing market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Equipment

• Consumables



By Technology

• Molecular testing

• Cytogenetic testing

• Biochemical testing



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the advancements in next-generation sequencing as one of the prime reasons driving the genetic testing market growth during the next few years. Also, growing adoption of direct-to-consumer genetic tests in early disease diagnosis and growing adoption of pharmacogenetic testing in reducing adverse drug events will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the genetic testing market covers the following areas:

• Genetic testing market sizing

• Genetic testing market forecast

• Genetic testing market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading genetic testing market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., ARUP Laboratories, Asper Biogene, ATS GENETECH PVT. LTD., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, CENTOGENE NV, Color Health Inc, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Genea Ltd., Illumina Inc., Invitae Corp., MedGenome Labs Ltd., Myriad Genetics Inc., QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, and The Cooper Companies Inc.. Also, the genetic testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

