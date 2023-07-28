Havila Kystruten AS: The company is now the legal owner of Havila Capella

English Norwegian

Reference is made to previous stock exchange announcements regarding the company's fleet, refinancing and settlement of termination amounts with the original lender.



The company has successfully completed its refinancing and has thereby settled the termination amounts with the original lender, releasing all securities they held on the company's vessels and assets. Havila Kystruten AS is now the legal owner of Havila Capella and Havila Castor.



The settlement of termination amounts enables the delivery of Havila Polaris and Havila Pollux early next week. Unfortunately, the process has been time-consuming, resulting in the planned start-up in route for Havila Pollux is moved from August 12th to August 23rd. Havila Polaris will start in route as planned on August 17th.



Once again, the company apologizes for the consequences this has for all involved parties.

