[Latest] Global Ceramic & Porcelain Tiles Market Size/Share Worth USD 332.6 Billion by 2032 at a 7.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Ceramic & Porcelain Tiles Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Ceramic, Porcelain), By Usage (Floor Tiles, Wall Tiles), By End Use (Residential, Commercial), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Ceramic & Porcelain Tiles Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 250.1 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 258.3 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 332.6 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Ceramic & Porcelain Tiles Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Durability and Longevity: Ceramic and porcelain tiles are well-known for their strength and long-lasting features. They can withstand heavy foot traffic, moisture, and wear, making them an excellent choice for homes and businesses. As consumers increasingly seek products that are tough and easy to maintain, the demand for these tiles has risen.

Aesthetics and Design Flexibility: Thanks to advancements in manufacturing, ceramic and porcelain tiles now come in a wide variety of designs, colours, and textures. They can replicate the look of natural materials like wood, stone, or marble, giving consumers an affordable way to achieve their desired aesthetic without compromising on quality. The design versatility has led to a higher demand for these tiles in both interior and exterior decoration.

Growth in Construction and Infrastructure Projects: The global construction industry has experienced steady growth, particularly in emerging economies. As urbanization continues and infrastructure projects expand, there is an increasing need for construction materials, including ceramic and porcelain tiles. These tiles are favoured for their practicality, cost-effectiveness, and design choices, which contribute to the overall market growth. Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Manufacturing: With growing environmental awareness, consumers are seeking sustainable and eco-friendly products. Ceramic and porcelain tiles, made from natural materials like clay and sand, are considered environmentally friendly compared to certain flooring alternatives. Manufacturers are also adopting sustainable production practices, further driving the market’s growth.

Technological Advancements: The ceramic and porcelain tile industry has benefited from technological advancements in manufacturing processes. Innovations in digital printing have enabled the creation of intricate designs and patterns, enhancing the aesthetic appeal of these tiles. Moreover, improved production techniques have led to better quality and cost-effectiveness, attracting more consumers.

Growing Renovation and Remodelling Activities: Renovation and remodelling projects have become increasingly popular, driven by changing lifestyle preferences and property upgrades. Ceramic and porcelain tiles are often used during these projects due to their ability to breathe new life into spaces at a relatively affordable cost. As the frequency of renovation activities rises, so does the demand for these tiles.

Economic Development and Rising Disposable Income: As economies grow and per capita incomes rise, consumers have more disposable income to invest in home improvement and upgrading their living spaces. Ceramic and porcelain tiles offer a cost-effective and visually appealing solution, leading to increased demand from middle-class and affluent consumers alike.

Healthcare and Hygiene Considerations: In environments that prioritize cleanliness and hygiene, such as hospitals, healthcare facilities, and food processing units, ceramic and porcelain tiles are favoured due to their non-porous nature. These tiles do not trap bacteria or allergens, making them easy to clean and maintain. With an increasing focus on health and hygiene, the demand for these tiles in such sectors has seen significant growth.

Globalization and International Trade: The globalization of the construction and home improvement industry has facilitated the international trade of ceramic and porcelain tiles. Many countries now import and export these tiles to meet the demand for specific designs, textures, or price points. The availability of a diverse range of tiles from different regions has expanded the choices for consumers and drive market growth.

Ceramic & Porcelain Tiles Market:

Mohawk Industries and RAK Ceramics: In 2019, Mohawk Industries, a leading tile manufacturer, entered into a strategic partnership with RAK Ceramics PJSC, a prominent UAE-based ceramics company. This collaboration aimed to expand their product offerings, strengthen their market presence, and leverage each other’s distribution networks to reach new customers.

Kajaria Ceramics and Gruppo Concorde: In 2020, Indian tile giant Kajaria Ceramics Limited announced a partnership with Italy’s Gruppo Concorde S.p.A., a renowned tile manufacturer. This collaboration focused on technological exchange, product innovation, and access to international markets, enabling both companies to enhance their global competitiveness.

Gruppo Concorde Acquires Ceramica del Conca: In 2020, Gruppo Concorde S.p.A., a renowned Italian tile manufacturer, ventured into growth through the acquisition of Ceramica del Conca, another prominent ceramic company. By uniting their strengths, both entities sought to diversify their product ranges, optimize production efficiencies, and consolidate their positions in the global tile market. The acquisition also offered new opportunities for collaborative research and development, fostering a culture of innovation within the industry.

RAK Ceramics Acquires Iranian Tiles Company: In 2019, RAK Ceramics PJSC, a prominent ceramics manufacturer based in the UAE, completed the acquisition of an Iranian tiles company. This bold move was aimed at reinforcing RAK Ceramics’ presence in the Middle East market while broadening its product offerings to cater to diverse customer preferences. The acquisition allowed the company to leverage its production capabilities and distribution channels to expand its reach and strengthen its foothold in the region.

Market Size in 2023 USD 258.3 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 332.6 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 250.1 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.2% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032

Ceramic & Porcelain Tiles Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Ceramic & Porcelain Tiles Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Supply Chain Disruptions: The Covid-19 pandemic led to widespread disruptions in global supply chains, affecting the availability of raw materials and transportation of finished products. Ceramic and porcelain tile manufacturers faced challenges in sourcing essential inputs, leading to potential delays in production and delivery.

Decline in Construction Activities: With lockdowns and restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the virus, many construction projects were halted or delayed. As a result, the demand for ceramic and porcelain tiles in the construction sector significantly decreased, impacting the overall market growth during the pandemic.

Resumption of Construction Activities: As the pandemic situation improves, construction activities are expected to rebound, leading to increased demand for ceramic and porcelain tiles. Infrastructure projects that were put on hold may resume, boosting the market’s recovery.

Focus on Health and Hygiene: The pandemic has heightened awareness of hygiene and cleanliness. As ceramic and porcelain tiles offer non-porous surfaces that are easy to clean and maintain, there may be an increased preference for these tiles in public spaces, healthcare facilities, and residential areas.

Emphasis on E-commerce: The pandemic accelerated the adoption of e-commerce in various industries, including construction materials. Tile manufacturers and retailers are likely to invest more in online platforms to reach a broader customer base and make purchasing easier for consumers.

Innovation and Design: Tile manufacturers may focus on innovation and design to cater to changing consumer preferences post-pandemic. Offering aesthetically appealing and functionally advanced tiles could attract customers who seek to revamp their living spaces after a prolonged period at home.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Ceramic & Porcelain Tiles Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic. Manufacturers and retailers need to remain agile and adapt to the changing market conditions to overcome these challenges and capitalize on new growth opportunities.

List of the prominent players in the Ceramic & Porcelain Tiles Market:

Mohawk Industries Inc.

China Ceramics Co. Ltd.

RAK Ceramics PJSC

Grupo Lamosa

Kajaria Ceramics Limited

Siam Cement Group (SCG)

Gruppo Concorde S.p.A.

Nitco Limited

Pamesa Cerámica

Iris Ceramica S.p.A.

Others

Ceramic & Porcelain Tiles Market – Regional Analysis

The Ceramic & Porcelain Tiles Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, a prominent trend in the Ceramic & Porcelain Tiles Market is the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly tiles. Consumers are seeking products made from recycled materials or those with low environmental impact. Additionally, there is a growing preference for tiles with advanced technology, such as smart features and integrated heating elements. Some of the dominating market players in North America include Mohawk Industries, Inc., Dal-Tile Corporation, and Florida Tile, Inc.

Europe: In Europe, the market trend revolves around the popularity of large-format tiles and intricate designs created using digital printing technology. There is also a rising demand for energy-efficient tiles that aid in temperature regulation. Leading market players in Europe include Gruppo Concorde S.p.A., RAK Ceramics PJSC, and PORCELANOSA Grupo. Consumers are attracted to tiles that imitate the look of natural materials like wood, marble, and concrete.

Asia-Pacific: In the Asia-Pacific region, one of the prevailing trends is the growing focus on customized and personalized tiles. Consumers in this region often seek unique designs and colors to reflect their individual preferences and cultural aesthetics. Additionally, there is an increasing demand for anti-bacterial and germ-resistant tiles, given the emphasis on health and hygiene. Key market players in the Asia-Pacific region include Kajaria Ceramics Limited, Siam Cement Group (SCG), and China Ceramics Co., Ltd.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): The market trend is towards the adoption of large-format tiles for both residential and commercial projects in this region. Additionally, there is a growing interest in tiles with natural finishes, such as stone and wood, to create a sense of sophistication and luxury. The region also witnesses a rising demand for digitally printed tiles with intricate patterns and designs. Some of the dominating market players in the LAMEA region include Grupo Lamosa, RAK Ceramics PJSC, and Durstone Ceramicas S.A.

The Ceramic & Porcelain Tiles Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Ceramic

Porcelain

By Usage

Floor Tiles

Wall Tiles

By End Use

Residential

Commercial

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

