($154.44 Billion), SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Growth Forecasts at 6.79% CAGR, Globally, by 2030 – Comprehensive Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, United States, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market : By Solution (An Enterprise Management System, Customer Relationship Management, And Others), By End-Users (Aerospace & Defense, It & Telecommunication, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Energy & Utility, Healthcare, BFSI, And Others.) And By Region: - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, 2023 - 2030” in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 97.49 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 6.79% and is anticipated to reach over USD 154.44 billion by 2030."

SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Overview:

SAP stands for system, application, and products; it is used to process data in enterprise resource planning (ERP) software in conjunction with multiple business applications. SAP enables real-time enterprise administration, manufacturing, accounting, finance, and sales tracking.

Conventionally, the business information system maintains a separate system for each enterprise, such as sales, accounting, and production. But with ERP, every system maintains its data structure and system-to-system interactions and operates as instructed.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 97.49 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 154.44 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.79% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Tech Mahindra, PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers Llp), NTT DATA, HCL Technologies, Zensar Technologies Ltd., Intelligence, Cenit AG, Hitachi Systems, Intelligence AG, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Wipro, GIDEON Software & Services GmbH & Co.KG, T-Systems International GmbH, Neoris, Atos, Infosys, Origo, DXC Technology, ICM.S S.r.l., Tata Consultancy Services, Systex Corporation, Capgemini, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, EPAM Systems. Inc., International Business Machines, The Hackett Group d/b/a Answerthink. Inc., Ctac N.V., VIEW NEXT SA, SNP SE, IBM, Capgemini, 2BM A/S, Backoffice Associates Llc, Augusta Reeves, OSIsoft Inc., Pearl Norge AS, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Excellence Delivered ExD Pvt. Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd, Utopia Global Inc., ABeam Consulting Ltd., Birlasoft Limited (KPIT and Subsidiaries), SOA PEOPLE SAS, All for One Steeb AG, Seidor, OpenText Corp., Implema AB, Cisco Systems Inc., FUJITSU LIMITED, AgilityWorks Limited, Computer Systems Integration Ltd., Advanced Applications GmbH, Allgeier ES, CGI Inc., Deloitte, Beijing Neusoft Huiju Information Solution Type Co.Ltd., APPLIUM SAS, Accenture. Segments Covered By End-User, By Solution And By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the SAP Digital Services Ecosystem market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 6.79% between 2023 and 2030.

between 2023 and 2030. The SAP Digital Services Ecosystem market size was worth around US$ 97.49 billion in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 154.44 billion by 2030 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The global SAP digital services ecosystem market will increase as SMEs use SAP digital services like enterprise management and customer relationship management.

By solution, the enterprise management system market is currently in a position of dominance over others.

On the basis of region, the “Europe” will likely overtake the global market.

SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market: Growth Drivers

During the forecast period, the global SAP digital services ecosystem market is anticipated to expand significantly at a high CAGR. The increasing adoption of SAP digital services, such as enterprise management system and customer relationship management, by small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) is expected to drive the global SAP digital services ecosystem market. In addition, expanding economies are implementing SAP digital services, thereby accelerating the expansion of the global market. The preponderance of businesses has partially or completely implemented cloud services. It not only reduces the enormous cost, but also enables a more fragile framework after the completion of cloud-native enterprises. Cloud platforms have a substantial impact on the growth of various organizations.

The SAP digital services enable the enterprise to automate various business processes, such as hiring administration, production, and asset monitoring. These services offer increased efficacy and sturdiness, allowing their business to expand significantly. All of the aforementioned factors will strongly stimulate the expansion of the global SAP digital services ecosystem market.

Numerous businesses are migrating from traditional to digital platforms, and the growing deployment of services such as SAP S/4HANA is accelerating the adoption of cloud databases, which is positively influencing the global SAP digital services ecosystem market.

SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market: Segmentation

The global SAP digital services ecosystem market can be segmented into solution, end-use, and region.

By solution, the market can be segmented into an enterprise management system, customer relationship management, and others. The enterprise management system segment holds the hegemony over others. By end-use, the market can be segmented into aerospace & defense, IT & telecommunication, oil & gas, manufacturing, energy & utility, healthcare, BFSI, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Europe holds the largest share in the global SAP digital services ecosystem market due to the presence of several SAP partners in the region owing to the growing adoption of SAP solutions by several SMEs.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the growing adoption of cloud-based and on-premise SAP services in developing countries like China and India. Moreover, the increasing penetration of SAP services by key players in the region is expected to boost regional market growth.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. Some of the main players in the global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem market include;

Tech Mahindra

PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers Llp)

NTT DATA

HCL Technologies

Zensar Technologies Ltd.

Intelligence

Cenit AG

Hitachi Systems

Intelligence AG

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Wipro

GIDEON Software & Services GmbH & Co.KG

T-Systems International GmbH

Neoris

Atos

Infosys

Origo

DXC Technology

ICM.S S.r.l.

Tata Consultancy Services

Systex Corporation

Capgemini

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

EPAM Systems. Inc.

International Business Machines

The Hackett Group d/b/a Answerthink. Inc.

Ctac N.V.

VIEW NEXT SA

SNP SE

IBM

Capgemini

And others

The global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem market is segmented as follows:

By Solution

An Enterprise Management System

Customer Relationship Management

And Others

By End-users

Aerospace & Defense

IT & Telecommunication

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Energy & Utility

Healthcare

BFSI

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for SAP Digital Services Ecosystem industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Industry?

What segments does the SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market sample report and company profiles?

