DHR ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 15, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Danaher Corporation Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.



Class Period: April 21, 2022 to April 24, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 15, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Danaher Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) as the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic subsided, revenue growth associated with Danaher’s COVID-19-related businesses was declining; (ii) contrary to the Company’s prior representations to investors, revenues associated with Danaher’s non-COVID-19-related businesses were insufficient to compensate for the foregoing negative trend; (iii) accordingly, Danaher overstated the Company’s ability to sustain the growth it had experienced in 2020 and 2021; (iv) as a result, it was unlikely that Danaher would be able to meet its 2023 revenue forecasts; and (v) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Danaher you have until September 15, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

