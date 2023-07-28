BALA CYNWYD, Pa., July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq – RETA)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Reata will be acquired by Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq - BIIB). Reata shareholders will receive $172.50 in cash for each share they hold. The enterprise value of the deal is approximately $7.3 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Reata Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Biogen is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/reata-pharmaceuticals-inc-nasdaq-reta/.

Inpixon® (Nasdaq – INPX)

Under the terms of the agreement, Inpixon will merge with XTI Aircraft Company (“XTI”). XTI shareholders will own approximately 60% of the outstanding shares of common stock of the post combination company, and Inpixon shareholders will retain approximately 40% of the outstanding shares of common stock of the post combination company as of closing. The investigation concerns whether the Inpixon Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to Inpixon shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/inpixon-nasdaq-inpx/.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – TALS)

Under the terms of the agreement, Talaris will be acquired by Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (“Tourmaline”). Tourmaline stockholders will receive shares of Talaris common stock. In addition to their shares of Talaris common stock, Talaris stockholders will participate in a cash dividend of up to approximately $64.8 million in connection with, and prior to, the Merger. Tourmaline stockholders immediately prior to the Merger are expected to own approximately 78.7% of the combined company and Talaris stockholders immediately prior to the Merger are expected to own approximately 21.3% of the combined company, each on a fully diluted basis. The investigation concerns whether the Talaris Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to Talaris shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/talaris-therapeutics-inc-nasdaq-tals/.

Amedisys, Inc. (Nasdaq – AMED)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Amedisys will be acquired by Optum (“Optum”). Amedisys shareholders will receive $101.00 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Amedisys Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process resulting in Optum paying less than full value for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/investigation-amedisys-inc-nasdaq-amed/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.