FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results 

DUNMORE, Pa., July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNCB; www.fncb.com), the parent company of Dunmore-based FNCB Bank (the “Bank”), (collectively, "FNCB") today reported net income of $2.8 million, or $0.14 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of $2.9 million, or 51.1%, compared to $5.7 million, or $0.29 per share for the same period of 2022. Lower net interest income and non-interest income, coupled with an increase in the provision for credit losses, were the primary factors leading to the reduction in second quarter 2023 earnings. For the six months, ended June 30, 2023, net income totaled $5.5 million, or $0.28 per basic and diluted share, a decrease of $4.6 million, or 45.8%, from $10.1 million, or $0.51 per basic and diluted share, for the same six months of 2022.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, the annualized return on average assets was 0.63% and 0.62%, respectively, compared to 1.37% and 1.23%, respectively, for the same period of 2022. The annualized return on average equity was 8.89% and 8.87%, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 17.57% and 14.18%, respectively, for the comparable periods of 2022. FNCB declared and paid dividends to shareholders of common stock of $0.090 per share for the second quarter of 2023 and $0.180 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2022, a 20.0% increase, compared to $0.075 per share and $0.150 per share for the same periods of 2022. 

Second quarter 2023 performance: 

 Second quarter net income was $2.8 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to $5.7 million, or $0.29 per share for the second quarter of 2022;
 Yield on earning assets (FTE) increased 109 basis points to 4.67% for the second quarter of 2023 from 3.58% for the same quarter of 2022, and improved 22 basis points on a linked-quarter basis from 4.45% for the first quarter of 2023;
 Cost of funds increased 223 basis points to 2.45% from 0.22% comparing the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, and increased 30 basis points on a linked-quarter basis from 2.15% for the first quarter of 2023;
 Net interest margin (FTE) contracted 67 basis points to 2.75% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 3.42% for the same period of 2022, and contracted 3 basis points on a linked-quarter basis from 2.78% for the first quarter of 2023;
 Efficiency ratio was 68.11% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 53.35% for the second quarter of 2022.
   

Summary financial position at June 30, 2023 as compared to December 31, 2022:

 Total assets increased $116.3 million, or 6.7%, to $1.862 billion at June 30, 2023 from $1.746 billion at December 31, 2022;
 Net loans and leases increased $77.6 million, or 7.0%, to $1.188 billion at June 30, 2023 from $1.110 billion at December 31, 2022;
 Total deposits increased $55.4 million, or 3.9% to $1.476 billion at June 30, 2023 from $1.421 billion at December 31, 2022;
 Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.31% at June 30, 2023 and 0.25% at December 31, 2022;
 The Bank was well capitalized with total risk-based capital and leverage ratios of 12.97% and 8.98%, respectively, at June 30, 2023, and 13.10% and 8.77%, respectively, at December 31, 2022.
   

"FNCB's second quarter earnings continued to be impacted by margin compression brought on by the challenging rate environment and increased competition for deposits in our market area," commented FNCB President and CEO, Gerard A. Champi. "Management is actively engaged in managing interest rate risk, controlling funding costs and non-interest expense. On a positive note, we are beginning to see our margins stabilize, while our asset quality and liquidity positions remain strong," concluded Champi.

Summary Results 

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis decreased $2.0 million, or 14.4%, to $11.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from $13.9 million for the comparable period of 2022, which resulted from an increase in interest expense, partially offset by an increase in tax-equivalent interest income. The increase in both interest expense and tax-equivalent interest income were largely due to changes in market rates stemming from the ten FOMC rate increases beginning March 17, 2022 through June 30, 2023.  FNCB's tax-equivalent net interest margin compressed 67 basis points to 2.75% for the second quarter of 2023 from 3.42% for the same quarter of 2022. Additionally, the net interest spread declined 114 basis points to 2.22% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from 3.36% for the same three months of 2022. The reduction in margin and spread largely reflected the rapid increase in funding costs that outpaced the increase in yield on average earning assets. However, on a linked-quarter basis, margins have appeared to stabilize. The tax-equivalent net interest margin declined only 3 basis points from 2.78% for the first quarter of 2023. Interest expense increased $7.6 million, to $8.3 million for the second quarter of 2023 from $0.7 million for the same quarter of 2022. The increase was largely caused by higher deposit and borrowing costs, coupled with greater reliance on higher-costing wholesale funding. FNCB's average deposit costs increased 195 basis points to 2.08% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 0.13% for the same quarter of 2022. Average borrowed funds, specifically advances through the FHLB of Pittsburgh and the Federal Reserve Bank's Bank Term Funding Program, increased $62.9 million to $176.8 million from $113.9 million comparing the three months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022, respectively. Moreover, the average cost of borrowed funds increased 379 basis points to 4.89% for the second quarter of 2023 from 1.10% for the same quarter of 2022.  Average interest-bearing deposits increased $77.3 million, or 7.0%, to $1.179 billion from $1.102 billion, comparing the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively. However, FNCB experienced some deposit migration from non-maturity deposits and non-interest-bearing deposits into time deposits, as customers have become increasingly rate-sensitive. Average interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $112.9 million, or 14.2%, to $683.9 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $796.8 million for the same quarter of 2022, while average savings deposits decreased $6.6 million to $137.3 million from $143.9 million comparing the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.  Additionally, non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $35.4 million, or 11.1%, to $284.1 million for the second quarter of 2023 from $319.5 million for the respective quarter of 2022. Conversely, average time deposits increased $196.8 million, or 122.1%, to $358.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from $161.3 million for the same three months of 2022, which reflected special certificate of deposit rate promotions offered during the first quarter of 2023. Tax-equivalent interest income increased $5.6 million, or 38.8%, to $20.2 million from $14.6 million comparing the second quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively, which largely reflected higher earning-asset yields, coupled with an increase in average earning-asset volumes. The tax-equivalent yield on average earning assets increased 109 basis points to 4.67% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from 3.58% for the same three months of 2022. Specifically, the tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio increased 122 basis points to 5.42% for the second quarter of 2023 from 4.20% for the same quarter of 2022. In addition, the tax-equivalent yield on the investment portfolio increased 56 basis points to 2.98% for the second quarter of 2023 from 2.42% for the same quarter of 2022. Regarding asset volumes, total average earning assets increased $106.5 million, or 6.6%, to $1.731 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from $1.625 billion for the same three months of 2022. Specifically, average total loans and leases increased $110.2 million, or 10.3%, to $1.178 billion for the second quarter of 2023 from $1.067 billion for the same quarter of 2022, which was largely due to strong organic loan demand concentrated in commercial equipment financing. Conversely, total securities averaged $533.1 million for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $19.8 million, or 3.6%, from $552.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, as proceeds from sales and repayments of securities were redirected into higher-yielding loan products. 

On a year-to-date basis, tax equivalent net interest income decreased $3.2 million, or 11.8%, to $23.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, from $26.9 million for the comparable period of 2022. Similar to the quarterly period, the decrease in tax-equivalent net interest income for the year-to-date period, reflected an increase in interest expense of $14.3 million, to $15.4 million, compared to $1.1 million for the same period of 2022.  Partially offsetting this was an $11.1 million, or 39.8%, increase in tax-equivalent interest income to $39.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from $28.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Tax equivalent yield on average earning assets increased 104 basis points, to 4.56% for the first half of 2023, from 3.52% for the same period in 2022. In addition, total average earning assets increased to $1.717 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2023, from $1.592 billion, for the same period of 2022, representing an increase of $125.3 million, or 7.9%. Similar to the quarterly period, this was primarily due to an increase in average total loans and leases that increased $123.3 million, or 11.9%, to $1.157 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2023, from $1.034 billion for the same comparable period of 2022. 

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, non-interest income decreased $709 thousand, or 42.8%, to $948 thousand from $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The reduction in non-interest revenue was largely due to unrealized net losses recognized on equity securities, coupled with a decrease in the net gains on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale. Continued stock volatility in the financial service sector during the first half of 2023 resulted in net unrealized losses of $1.0 million on holdings of equity securities, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $82 thousand in losses on equity securities recorded for the same quarter of 2022. Equity securities are comprised primarily of common and preferred stock of other financial institutions. There were no net gains on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $32 thousand recognized for the three months ended June 30, 2022. These reductions were slightly offset by net gains on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities of $90 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $125 thousand compared to a $35 thousand loss on the sale of available-for-sale securities in the second quarter of 2022. Wealth management service revenue generated by 1st Investment Services increased $130 thousand, or 113.0%, to $245 thousand, compared to $115 thousand for the same three-month period of 2022, which resulted primarily from the purchase of Chiaro Investment Services, LLC at the end of the third quarter of 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, non-interest income decreased $828 thousand, or 24.0%, to $2.6 million, compared to $3.4 million for the same period of 2022. FNCB recorded a net loss on equity securities of $1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to a net loss of $207 thousand recorded for the same six months of 2022.  Partially offsetting the increase in loss recognized on equity securities was a net gain on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities of $252 thousand during the six months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $287 thousand compared to a net loss on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities of $35 thousand for the same period of 2022. In addition, wealth management services and deposit service charges increased $247 thousand, or 104.7%, and $72 thousand, or 3.4%, respectively, comparing the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

Non-interest expense decreased $130 thousand, or 1.6%, to $8.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from $8.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, which primarily reflected a credit for unfunded commitments of $225 thousand for the second quarter of 2023, compared to a provision of $75 thousand, for the respective quarter of 2022, coupled with decreases in bank shares tax, equipment expenses, data processing and advertising expenses. These expense reductions were partially offset by increases in occupancy expenses, regulatory assessments and other operating expenses.  For the second quarter of 2023, occupancy expenses, increased $103 thousand, or 23.0%, compared to the second quarter of 2022, while regulatory assessments and other operating expenses increased $312 thousand and $216 thousand, respectively, in comparing the three months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022. The increase in occupancy expense reflected higher utility costs, while the increase in regulatory assessments was due to higher FDIC insurance rates. Contributing to the increase in other operating expenses were loan-related costs associated with a no closing cost home equity line of credit promotion.  For the six months ended June 30, 2023, non-interest expense increased $247 thousand, or 1.5%, to $17.0 million compared to $16.8 million for the same period of 2022, primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits, regulatory assessments, occupancy expense and other operating expenses. Salaries and employee benefits increased $747 thousand, or 8.1%, to $9.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, from $9.2 million for the same period of 2022, which primarily reflected higher full-time salaries and benefits associated with staff additions, in addition to increases in starting salaries and salary ranges, to stay competitive in attracting and retaining qualified staff. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, regulatory assessments increased $104 thousand, or 24.6%, compared to the same six-month period of 2022, while occupancy and other operating expenses increased $76 thousand, or 7.6%, and $452 thousand, or 31.8%, respectively, comparing the six months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022.The increase in other operating expenses, was largely due to increases in correspondent bank charges and servicing costs associated with purchased loan pools, coupled with costs associated with the home equity line of credit promotion. Similar to the quarterly period, these increases were slightly offset by decreases in the provision for unfunded commitments, bank shares tax, equipment and data processing expenses. Year-to-date, FNCB recorded a credit for unfunded commitments of $494 thousand, compared to a provision of $123 thousand for the six months ended June 2022.

Asset Quality

Total non-performing loans slightly increased $0.9 million, or 32.3%, to $3.8 million, representing 0.31% of total loans and leases, at June 30, 2023, from $2.8 million, or 0.25% of total loans and leases, at December 31, 2022. Year-over-year, non-performing loans increased $1.0 million, or 35.3%, from $2.8 million, or 0.26% of total loans, at June 30, 2022. FNCB’s loan delinquency rate (total delinquent loans as a percentage of total loans) slightly increased to 0.50% at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.45% at December 31, 2022, and 0.39% at June 30, 2022. FNCB recorded a provision for credit losses of $799 thousand for the second quarter of 2023 compared to a provision of $62 thousand for the same quarter of 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the provision for credit losses totaled $1.8 million, compared to $0.8 million provision for credit losses, for the same six-month period of 2022. The increases in the quarter and the year-to-date periods, were primarily attributable to increases in loan and lease volumes. The allowance for credit losses was $12.9 million, or 1.07% of total loans and leases, at June 30, 2023, which included a $2.6 million adjustment to the ACL on loans, related to the adoption of CECL. At December 31, 2022, allowance for loan and lease losses was $14.2 million, or 1.26% of total loans and leases.

Financial Condition

Total assets increased $116.3 million, or 6.7%, to $1.862 billion at June 30, 2023, from $1.746 billion at December 31, 2022. The change in total assets primarily reflected increases in loans and leases, net of the ACL, and cash and cash equivalents, partially offset by decreases in available-for-sale debt securities as security repayments were re-directed to fund loan originations. Loans and leases, net of the ACL, increased $77.6 million, or 7.0%, to $1.188 billion at June 30, 2023, from $1.110 billion at December 31, 2022. Increases were experienced across the commercial and industrial loans, construction, land and acquisition and development and state and political subdivision loans, which primarily reflected commercial equipment financing originations. Cash and cash equivalents increased $63.1 million, or 150.5%, to $105.0 million at June 30, 2023, from $41.9 million at December 31, 2022, while available-for-sale debt securities decreased $23.2 million, or 4.9%, to $452.9 million at June 30, 2023, from $476.1 million at December 31, 2022. Total deposits increased $55.4 million, or 3.9%, to $1.476 billion at June 30, 2023, from $1.421 billion at December 31, 2022. FNCB continued to utilize and secure liquidity through the brokered deposit market. Additionally, FNCB continued to experience migration from non-maturity deposits, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand and savings deposits, into time deposits and increased utilization of brokered deposits. Total non-maturity deposits decreased $143.2 million, or 11.3%, to $1.120 billion at June 30, 2023 from $1.263 billion at December 31, 2022. Total time deposits increased $198.6 million, or 125.8%, to $356.5 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023 from $157.9 million at December 31, 2022. Included in time deposits at June 30, 2023 were brokered deposits of $126.2 million, an increase of $102.3 million from $23.9 million at December 31, 2022. Total borrowed funds increased $59.6 million to $242.0 million at June 30, 2023, from $182.4 million at December 31, 2022, which was due to additional advances through the FHLB of Pittsburgh and the Federal Reserve Discount Window Bank Term Funding Program. 

Total shareholders’ equity increased $5.1 million, or 4.3%, to $124.0 million at June 30, 2023, from $118.9 million at December 31, 2022. The increase in capital was primarily due to net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 of $5.5 million. Also impacting capital was market value appreciation of FNCB's available-for-sale debt securities, net of deferred taxes, which was the primary cause of a $1.8 million reduction in the accumulated other comprehensive loss to $46.2 million at June 30, 2023, compared to an accumulated other comprehensive loss of $48.0 million at December 31, 2022.  Partially offsetting these capital increases were $3.5 million in dividends declared and paid for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Tangible book value was $6.28 per share at June 30, 2023, compared to $6.04 per share at December 31, 2022. FNCB Bank was considered well capitalized with total risk-based capital and Tier 1 leverage ratios of 12.97% and 8.98%, respectively, at June 30, and 13.10% and 8.77%, respectively, at December 31, 2022.

FNCB's SEC filings including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q are also available free of charge on the Investor Relations page of FNCB's website, www.fncb.com, and on the SEC website at: http://www.sec.gov/edgar/searchedgar/companysearch.html

About FNCB Bancorp, Inc.:

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of FNCB Bank. Locally-based for over 113 years, FNCB Bank continues as a premier community bank in Northeastern Pennsylvania – offering a full suite of personal, small business and commercial banking solutions with industry-leading mobile, online and in-branch products and services. FNCB currently operates through 16 community offices located in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wayne Counties and remains dedicated to making its customers' banking experience simply better. For more information about FNCB, visit www.fncb.com.

FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Data


  Jun 30,  Mar 31,  Dec 31,  Sept 30,  Jun 30, 
  2023  2023  2022  2022  2022 
Per share data:                    
Net income (fully diluted) $0.14  $0.14  $0.24  $0.28  $0.29 
Cash dividends declared $0.090  $0.090  $0.090  $0.090  $0.075 
Book value $6.28  $6.43  $6.04  $5.67  $6.38 
Tangible book value $6.28  $6.43  $6.04  $5.67  $6.38 
Market value:                    
High $6.82  $9.00  $8.70  $8.65  $10.02 
Low $5.45  $6.09  $7.34  $7.49  $7.36 
Close $5.97  $6.20  $8.21  $7.51  $8.00 
Common shares outstanding  19,750,092   19,683,873   19,681,644   19,680,474   19,675,557 
                     
Selected ratios:                    
Annualized return on average assets  0.63%  0.62%  1.13%  1.26%  1.37%
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity  8.89%  8.84%  17.40%  16.95%  17.57%
Efficiency ratio  68.11%  67.69%  59.37%  54.88%  53.35%
Tier I leverage ratio (FNCB Bank)  8.98%  8.96%  8.77%  9.38%  9.32%
Total risk-based capital to risk-adjusted assets (FNCB Bank)  12.97%  12.97%  13.10%  14.16%  13.90%
Average shareholders' equity to average total assets  7.07%  6.96%  6.50%  7.44%  7.80%
Yield on earning assets (FTE)  4.67%  4.45%  4.23%  3.87%  3.58%
Cost of funds  2.45%  2.15%  1.19%  0.59%  0.22%
Net interest spread (FTE)  2.22%  2.30%  3.04%  3.28%  3.36%
Net interest margin (FTE)  2.75%  2.78%  3.32%  3.43%  3.42%
Total delinquent loans/total loans  0.50%  0.40%  0.44%  0.43%  0.39%
Allowance for credit losses/total loans  1.07%  1.06%  1.26%  1.24%  1.23%
Non-performing loans/total loans  0.31%  0.23%  0.25%  0.25%  0.26%
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans  0.07%  0.09%  0.09%  0.03%  (0.07%)


FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income


  Six Months Ended 
  June 30, 
(in thousands, except share data) 2023  2022 
Interest income        
Interest and fees on loans and leases $30,418  $21,202 
Interest and dividends on securities:        
Taxable  6,141   4,792 
Tax-exempt  1,131   1,270 
Dividends  496   190 
Total interest and dividends on securities  7,768   6,252 
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks  429   15 
Total interest income  38,615   27,469 
Interest expense        
Interest on deposits  10,522   670 
Interest on borrowed funds        
Federal Reserve Discount Window advances  92   - 
Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh advances  4,447   273 
Junior subordinated debentures  340   121 
Total interest on borrowed funds  4,879   394 
Total interest expense  15,401   1,064 
Net interest income before provision for credit losses  23,214   26,405 
Provision for credit losses  1,774   821 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  21,440   25,584 
Non-interest income        
Deposit service charges  2,187   2,115 
Net gain (loss) on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities  252   (35)
Net loss on equity securities  (1,540)  (207)
Net gain on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale  1   32 
Loan-related fees  171   107 
Income from bank-owned life insurance  402   342 
Merchant services revenue  318   371 
Wealth management services revenue  483   236 
Other  345   486 
Total non-interest income  2,619   3,447 
Non-interest expense        
Salaries and employee benefits  9,924   9,177 
Occupancy expense  1,071   995 
Equipment expense  504   640 
Advertising expense  397   359 
Data processing expense  1,950   2,072 
Regulatory assessments  525   421 
Bank shares tax  412   716 
Professional fees  516   540 
(Credit) provision for unfunded commitments  (494)  123 
Other operating expenses  2,218   1,733 
Total non-interest expense  17,023   16,776 
Income before income taxes  7,036   12,255 
Income tax expense  1,568   2,164 
Net income $5,468  $10,091 
         
Income per share        
Basic $0.28  $0.51 
Diluted $0.28  $0.51 
         
Cash dividends declared per common share $0.180  $0.150 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:        
Basic  19,698,837   19,805,485 
Diluted  19,703,089   19,832,405 


FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Quarter-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income


  Three Months Ended 
  Jun 30,  Mar 31,  Dec 31,  Sept 30,  Jun 30, 
(in thousands, except share data) 2023  2023  2022  2022  2022 
Interest income                    
Interest and fees on loans and leases $15,853  $14,565  $13,721  $12,270  $11,100 
Interest and dividends on securities                    
Taxable  3,064   3,077   2,856   2,633   2,402 
Tax-exempt  544   587   701   691   658 
Dividends  223   273   196   163   112 
Total interest and dividends on securities  3,831   3,937   3,753   3,487   3,172 
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks  252   177   57   19   8 
Total interest income  19,936   18,679   17,531   15,776   14,280 
Interest expense                    
Interest on deposits  6,145   4,377   2,299   1,001   346 
Interest on borrowed funds                    
Federal Reserve Bank Discount Window advances  92   -   3   -   - 
Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh advances  1,896   2,551   1,392   736   242 
Junior subordinated debentures  174   166   138   99   70 
Total interest on borrowed funds  2,162   2,717   1,533   835   312 
Total interest expense  8,307   7,094   3,832   1,836   658 
Net interest income before provision for credit losses  11,629   11,585   13,699   13,940   13,622 
Provision for credit losses  799   975   628   513   62 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  10,830   10,610   13,071   13,427   13,560 
Non-interest income                    
Deposit service charges  1,123   1,064   1,167   1,133   1,065 
Net gain (loss) on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities  90   162   (188)  -   (35)
Net (loss) gain on equity securities  (1,032)  (508)  87   86   (82)
Net gain on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale  -   1   82   91   32 
Loan-related fees  52   119   82   54   50 
Income from bank-owned life insurance  205   197   168   200   197 
Bank-owned life insurance settlement  -   -   273   -   - 
Merchant services revenue  157   161   168   173   172 
Wealth management services revenue  245   238   218   109   115 
Other  108   237   336   295   143 
Total non-interest income  948   1,671   2,393   2,141   1,657 
Non-interest expense                    
Salaries and employee benefits  4,529   5,395   5,525   4,581   4,519 
Occupancy expense  550   521   581   517   447 
Equipment expense  232   272   341   314   316 
Advertising expense  188   209   240   202   227 
Data processing expense  952   998   981   974   1,009 
Regulatory assessments  312   213   160   230   196 
Bank shares tax  263   149   (176)  375   375 
Professional fees  214   302   436   297   213 
(Credit) provision for unfunded commitments  (225)  (269)  (95)  338   75 
Other operating expenses  1,087   1,131   1,673   1,204   855 
Total non-interest expense  8,102   8,921   9,666   9,032   8,232 
Income before income taxes  3,676   3,360   5,798   6,536   6,985 
Income tax expense  871   697   879   1,101   1,247 
Net income  $2,805  $2,663  $4,919  $5,435  $5,738 
                     
Income per share                    
Basic $0.14  $0.14  $0.25  $0.28  $0.29 
Diluted $0.14  $0.14  $0.24  $0.28  $0.29 
                     
Cash dividends declared per common share  $0.090  $0.090  $0.090  $0.090  $0.075 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:                    
Basic  19,715,136   19,682,357   19,681,437   19,687,766   19,677,109 
Diluted  19,715,136   19,690,859   19,690,676   19,697,047   19,694,125 


FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets


  Jun 30,  Mar 31,  Dec 31,  Sept 30,  Jun 30, 
(in thousands) 2023  2023  2022  2022  2022 
Assets                    
Cash and cash equivalents:                    
Cash and due from banks $32,893  $20,418  $26,588  $29,231  $23,355 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks  72,107   49,153   15,328   4,896   4,037 
Total cash and cash equivalents  105,000   69,571   41,916   34,127   27,392 
Available-for-sale debt securities  452,877   473,119   476,091   472,451   495,604 
Equity securities, at fair value  6,337   7,369   7,717   5,496   5,307 
Restricted stock, at cost  9,325   8,482   8,545   4,838   5,787 
Loans held for sale  -   -   60   248   667 
Loans and leases, net of deferred loan fees and costs and unearned income  1,200,595   1,163,789   1,124,317   1,111,230   1,088,748 
Allowance for credit losses  (12,873)  (12,279)  (14,193)  (13,819)  (13,381)
Net loans and leases  1,187,722   1,151,510   1,110,124   1,097,411   1,075,367 
Bank premises and equipment, net  15,028   15,316   15,616   15,526   15,619 
Accrued interest receivable  6,329   6,143   5,957   5,629   5,103 
Bank-owned life insurance  36,901   36,696   36,499   37,036   36,836 
Other assets  42,353   41,275   43,005   31,754   25,403 
Total assets $1,861,872  $1,809,481  $1,745,530  $1,704,516  $1,693,085 
                     
Liabilities                    
Deposits:                    
Demand (non-interest-bearing) $285,674  $281,114  $305,850  $320,879  $317,725 
Interest-bearing  1,190,390   1,182,192   1,114,797   1,181,747   1,109,219 
Total deposits  1,476,064   1,463,306   1,420,647   1,502,626   1,426,944 
Borrowed funds  242,022   196,648   182,360   76,010   128,360 
Accrued interest payable  1,089   848   171   101   85 
Other liabilities  18,638   22,185   23,403   14,187   12,184 
Total liabilities  1,737,813   1,682,987   1,626,581   1,592,924   1,567,573 
                     
Shareholders' equity                    
Preferred stock  -   -   -   -   - 
Common stock  24,687   24,604   24,602   24,600   24,594 
Additional paid-in capital  77,757   77,636   77,502   77,381   77,233 
Retained earnings  67,851   66,834   64,873   61,737   58,085 
Accumulated other comprehensive income  (46,236)  (42,580)  (48,028)  (52,126)  (34,400)
Total shareholders' equity  124,059   126,494   118,949   111,592   125,512 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $1,861,872  $1,809,481  $1,745,530  $1,704,516  $1,693,085 


FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Summary Tax-equivalent Net Interest Income


  Three Months Ended 
  Jun 30,  Mar 31,  Dec 31,  Sept 30,  Jun 30, 
(dollars in thousands) 2023  2023  2022  2022  2022 
Interest income                    
Loans and leases:                    
Loans and leases - taxable $15,411  $14,145  $13,328  $11,870  $10,743 
Loans and leases - tax-free  559   532   498   506   452 
Total loans  15,970   14,677   13,826   12,376   11,195 
Securities:                    
Securities, taxable  3,287   3,350   3,052   2,796   2,514 
Securities, tax-free  689   743   888   875   833 
Total interest and dividends on securities  3,976   4,093   3,940   3,671   3,347 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks  252   177   57   19   8 
Total interest income  20,198   18,947   17,823   16,066   14,550 
Interest expense                    
Deposits  6,145   4,377   2,299   1,001   346 
Borrowed funds  2,162   2,717   1,533   835   312 
Total interest expense  8,307   7,094   3,832   1,836   658 
Net interest income $11,891  $11,853  $13,991  $14,230  $13,892 
                     
Average balances                    
Earning assets:                    
Loans and leases:                    
Loans and leases - taxable $1,122,385  $1,082,830  $1,069,260  $1,045,474  $1,013,899 
Loans and leases - tax-free  55,142   54,045   56,064   57,099   53,471 
Total loans  1,177,527   1,136,875   1,125,324   1,102,573   1,067,370 
Securities:                    
Securities, taxable  438,157   449,351   439,998   438,339   442,998 
Securities, tax-free  94,964   99,836   114,128   113,629   109,948 
Total securities  533,121   549,187   554,126   551,968   552,946 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks  20,620   17,068   6,185   4,634   4,488 
Total interest-earning assets  1,731,268   1,703,130   1,685,635   1,659,175   1,624,804 
Non-earning assets  57,463   51,930   39,355   51,847   55,303 
Total assets $1,788,731  $1,755,060  $1,724,990  $1,711,022  $1,680,107 
Interest-bearing liabilities:                    
Deposits $1,179,288  $1,096,758  $1,138,817  $1,118,909  $1,101,947 
Borrowed funds  176,838   223,694   144,995   130,481   113,932 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,356,126   1,320,452   1,283,812   1,249,390   1,215,879 
Demand deposits  284,053   287,975   309,372   318,656   319,505 
Other liabilities  22,030   24,487   19,659   15,742   13,730 
Shareholders' equity  126,522   122,146   112,147   127,234   130,993 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,788,731  $1,755,060  $1,724,990  $1,711,022  $1,680,107 
                     
Yield/Cost                    
Earning assets:                    
Loans and leases:                    
Interest and fees on loans and leases - taxable  5.49%  5.23%  4.99%  4.54%  4.24%
Interest and fees on loans and leases - tax-free  4.05%  3.94%  3.56%  3.54%  3.38%
Total loans  5.42%  5.16%  4.91%  4.49%  4.20%
Securities:                    
Securities, taxable  3.00%  2.98%  2.77%  2.55%  2.27%
Securities, tax-free  2.90%  2.98%  3.11%  3.08%  3.03%
Total securities  2.98%  2.98%  2.84%  2.66%  2.42%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks  4.89%  4.15%  3.69%  1.64%  0.71%
Total earning assets   4.67%  4.45%  4.23%  3.87%  3.58%
Interest-bearing liabilities:                    
Interest on deposits  2.08%  1.60%  0.81%  0.36%  0.13%
Interest on borrowed funds  4.89%  4.86%  4.23%  2.56%  1.10%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2.45%  2.15%  1.19%  0.59%  0.22%
Net interest spread  2.22%  2.30%  3.04%  3.28%  3.36%
Net interest margin  2.75%  2.78%  3.32%  3.43%  3.42%


FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Asset Quality Data


  Jun 30,  Mar 31,  Dec 31,  Sept 30,  Jun 30, 
(in thousands) 2023  2023  2022  2022  2022 
At period end                    
Non-accrual loans and leases $3,711  $2,601  $2,763  $2,654  $2,764 
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing  49   52   78   74   14 
Total non-performing loans and leases  3,760   2,653   2,841   2,728   2,778 
Other real estate owned (OREO)  -   -   -   228   228 
Other non-performing assets  1,647   1,773   1,773   1,773   1,773 
Total non-performing assets $5,407  $4,426  $4,614  $4,729  $4,779 
                     
                     
                     
For the three months ended                    
Allowance for credit losses                    
Beginning balance, prior to adoption of ASU 2016-13 $12,279  $14,193  $13,819  $13,381  $13,129 
Impact of ASU 2016-13  -   (2,636)  -   -   - 
Loans and leases charged-off  553   776   497   411   303 
Recoveries of charged-off loans and leases  348   523   243   336   493 
Net charge-offs (recoveries)  205   253   254   75   (190)
Provision for credit losses  799   975   628   513   62 
Ending balance $12,873  $12,279  $14,193  $13,819  $13,381 