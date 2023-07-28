First Capital, Inc. Reports Quarterly Earnings

CORYDON, Ind., July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FCAP), the holding company for First Harrison Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $2.7 million or $0.82 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $2.7 million or $0.81 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Net interest income after provision for credit losses increased $531,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. Interest income increased $2.7 million when comparing the periods due to an increase in the average tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets from 2.86% for the second quarter of 2022 to 3.88% for the second quarter of 2023. This was partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of interest-earning assets from $1.14 billion for the second quarter of 2022 to $1.12 billion for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in the tax-equivalent yield was primarily due to an increase in the tax equivalent yield on loans to 5.56% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 4.47% for the same period in 2022. Interest expense increased $2.0 million when comparing the periods due to an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities from 0.13% for the second quarter of 2022 to 1.12% for the second quarter of 2023, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities from $816.6 million for the second quarter of 2022 to $813.9 million for the second quarter of 2023. The Company had outstanding borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Bank’s Bank Term Funding Program (“BTFP”) during the quarter ended June 30, 2023 with an average balance of $10.6 million and an average rate of 5.09%. There were no outstanding borrowed funds during 2022. As a result of the changes in interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, the tax-equivalent interest rate spread increased from 2.73% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 to 2.76% for the same period in 2023.

Based on management’s analysis of the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) on loans and unfunded loan commitments, the provision for credit losses increased from $200,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 to $350,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Bank recognized net charge-offs of $158,000 and $51,000 for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Noninterest income decreased $102,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. Gains on the sale of loans and commission and fee income decreased $111,000 and $99,000, respectively, when comparing the two periods. These were partially offset by a $75,000 increase in ATM and debit card fees.

Noninterest expense increased $431,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022, due primarily to increases in other expenses, compensation and benefits and data processing expense of $200,000, $151,000 and $88,000, respectively. The increase in other expenses was due primarily to increases in fraud losses of $66,000 and FDIC insurance premiums of $59,000.

Income tax expense decreased $18,000 for the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the second quarter of 2022. As a result, the effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was 13.6% compared to 14.1% for the same period in 2022.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company reported net income of $6.5 million or $1.95 per diluted share compared to net income of $5.2 million or $1.56 per diluted share for the same period in 2022.

Net interest income after provision for credit losses increased $2.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. Interest income increased $5.7 million when comparing the two periods due to an increase in the average tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets from 2.77% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 to 3.81% for the same period in 2023. Interest expense increased $2.8 million as the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased from 0.13% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 to 0.82% for the same period in 2023. As a result of the changes in interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, the tax-equivalent interest rate spread increased from 2.64% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 to 2.99% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Effective January 1, 2023, the Company adopted the Financial Accounting Standard Board's (“FASB”) Accounting Standards Update (“ASU”) 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326), as amended, and commonly referred to as the Current Expected Credit Loss model ("CECL"), under the modified retrospective method. The adoption replaced the allowance for loan losses with the ACL on loans on the Consolidated Balance Sheets and replaced the related provision for loan losses with the provision for credit losses on loans on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Upon adoption, the Company recorded an increase in the beginning ACL on loans of $561,000, increasing the ACL on loans as a percentage of loans receivable to 1.29% as compared to 1.20% at December 31, 2022 prior to adoption. In addition, the Company established an ACL related to unfunded loan commitments of $131,000 upon adoption of CECL. The use of the modified retrospective method of adoption resulted in the Company recording a $529,000 reduction (net of tax) in retained earnings as of January 1, 2023.

Based on management’s analysis of the ACL on loans, the provision for credit losses increased from $375,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 to $543,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The Bank recognized net charge-offs of $361,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $64,000 for the same period in 2022.

Noninterest income decreased $258,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022 primarily due to decreases in gains on the sale of loans and commission and fee income of $360,000 and 209,000, respectively. This was partially offset by increases in ATM and debit card fees and service charges on deposit accounts of $155,000 and $88,000, respectively. The six months ended June 30, 2023 also included a $45,000 unrealized gain on equity securities compared to a $36,000 unrealized loss on equity securities during the same period in 2022.

Noninterest expenses increased $838,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. This was primarily due to increases in compensation and benefits, other expenses and data processing expenses of $446,000, $253,000 and $250,000, respectively, when comparing the two periods. The increase in other expenses was due primarily to increases in fraud losses of $62,000, FDIC insurance premiums of $62,000 and expenses associated with various loan promotions totaling $44,000. The increases were partially offset by a $117,000 decrease in professional fees.

Income tax expense increased $351,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022 resulting in an effective tax rate of 15.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 13.9% for the same period in 2022.

Total assets were $1.15 billion at both June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. Net loans receivable increased $25.0 million from December 31, 2022 to June 30, 2023 while federal funds sold decreased $13.7 million during the same period. Deposits decreased $18.0 million from $1.06 billion at December 31, 2022 to $1.04 billion at June 30, 2023. The Bank had $13.0 million in advances outstanding through the Federal Reserve Bank’s BTFP at June 30, 2023 compared to no advances outstanding at December 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets (consisting of nonaccrual loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due, and foreclosed real estate) increased from $1.4 million at December 31, 2022 to $1.6 million at June 30, 2023.

The Bank currently has 18 offices in the Indiana communities of Corydon, Edwardsville, Greenville, Floyds Knobs, Palmyra, New Albany, New Salisbury, Jeffersonville, Salem, Lanesville and Charlestown and the Kentucky communities of Shepherdsville, Mt. Washington and Lebanon Junction.

Access to First Harrison Bank accounts, including online banking and electronic bill payments, is available through the Bank’s website at www.firstharrison.com. For more information and financial data about the Company, please visit Investor Relations at the Bank’s aforementioned website. The Bank can also be followed on Facebook.

FIRST CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Six Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, June 30, OPERATING DATA 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Total interest income $ 20,787 $ 15,103 $ 10,600 $ 7,898 Total interest expense 3,284 520 2,288 267 Net interest income 17,503 14,583 8,312 7,631 Provision for credit losses 543 375 350 200 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 16,960 14,208 7,962 7,431 Total non-interest income 3,854 4,112 1,863 1,965 Total non-interest expense 13,067 12,229 6,666 6,235 Income before income taxes 7,747 6,091 3,159 3,161 Income tax expense 1,198 847 429 447 Net income 6,549 5,244 2,730 2,714 Less net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest 7 7 4 4 Net income attributable to First Capital, Inc. $ 6,542 $ 5,237 $ 2,726 $ 2,710 Net income per share attributable to First Capital, Inc. common shareholders: Basic $ 1.95 $ 1.56 $ 0.82 $ 0.81 Diluted $ 1.95 $ 1.56 $ 0.82 $ 0.81 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 3,348,817 3,350,745 3,344,063 3,350,745 Diluted 3,348,817 3,350,745 3,344,063 3,350,745 OTHER FINANCIAL DATA Cash dividends per share $ 0.54 $ 0.52 $ 0.27 $ 0.26 Return on average assets (annualized) (1) 1.15% 0.90% 0.95% 0.93% Return on average equity (annualized) (1) 14.44% 10.50% 11.71% 12.04% Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) 3.22% 2.68% 3.06% 2.76% Interest rate spread (tax-equivalent basis) 2.99% 2.64% 2.76% 2.73% Net overhead expense as a percentage of average assets (annualized) (1) 2.29% 2.11% 2.33% 2.14% June 30, December 31, BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION 2023 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,471 $ 66,298 Interest-bearing time deposits 4,654 3,677 Investment securities 462,742 467,819 Gross loans 590,459 564,730 Allowance for loan losses 7,515 6,772 Earning assets 1,078,034 1,073,150 Total assets 1,154,660 1,151,400 Deposits 1,042,441 1,060,396 Borrowed funds 13,000 - Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interest 92,246 85,158 Non-performing assets: Nonaccrual loans 1,525 1,344 Accruing loans past due 90 days - 82 Foreclosed real estate 63 - Regulatory capital ratios (Bank only): Community Bank Leverage Ratio (2) 9.56% 9.18%