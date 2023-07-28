HII Successfully Completes Acceptance Trials for Calhoun (WMSL 759)

PASCAGOULA, Miss., July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division announced today the successful completion of acceptance sea trials for the U.S. Coast Guard‘s newest national security cutter, Calhoun (WMSL 759). During the trial, the ship spent time proving the ship’s systems including performing numerous tests in the areas of propulsion, electric plant, and mission systems.



“Our joint Ingalls and Coast Guard team has completed another successful sea trial, and I am pleased to say NSC 10 performed well,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson said. “Our shipbuilders are now one step closer to delivering this highly capable and advanced cutter to the U.S. Coast Guard.”

For over two decades, Ingalls Shipbuilding has designed and built the Coast Guard Legend-class national security cutters. These ships are capable of embarking and supporting a wide range of Coast Guard, Navy and NATO missions. National security cutters have proven to be ideal platforms for drug interdiction, global illegal fishing, disaster relief and defense support operations.





A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-acceptance-trials-national-security-cutter-calhoun-wmsl-759.

“It’s an honor to see the hard work of our shipbuilders come to fruition during a sea trial, and I couldn’t be more proud of the team,” Ingalls Shipbuilding NSC Program Manager Amanda Whitaker said. “We stand ready to deliver Calhoun and provide our Coast Guard partners with this tremendous national security asset.”

NSC 10 is named to honor Charles L. Calhoun, the first master chief petty officer of the U.S. Coast Guard. Calhoun served in the U.S. Navy for three years during World War II and was honorably discharged in 1946 as a torpedoman’s mate petty officer 2nd class. He enlisted in the Coast Guard that same year and held varying positions of leadership over the course of his career.

Ingalls has delivered nine Legend-class national security cutters to the Coast Guard further enabling their important missions around the globe.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 43,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

Contact:

Kimberly K. Aguillard

228-355-5663

Kimberly.K.Aguillard@hii-co.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e1c4a82-c602-4ff4-b7bd-849158d10703