Peak Bancorp, Inc. Announces Q2 2023 Results

| Source: Idaho First Bank Idaho First Bank

McCall, Idaho, UNITED STATES

MCCALL, Idaho, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peak Bancorp, Inc., (the Company) (OTC: IDFB), the holding company for Idaho First Bank (the Bank), today announced unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2023.

Chief Executive Officer Todd Cooper commented, “In Q2 2023 our financial performance continues to reflect the terrific work our entire team has done building quality relationships with our bank customers. Continued non-interest expense discipline offset the impact of increasing deposit costs on Net Interest Income. Compared to prior quarter net income after tax decreased slightly impacted by a higher Allowance for Credit Loss reflecting the continued growth in our loan portfolio.”   

First Half 2023 vs. First Half 2022

  • Net Interest Income increased 25% from $8.87 million to $11.06 million as a result of loan and deposit growth, and improved net interest margin.
  • Net Income after tax increased 108% from $1.21 million to $2.52 million which was also the result average earning asset growth combined with improved net interest margin.
  • Mortgage banking income decreased by 82%, from $234 thousand to $43 thousand, due to the continued slowdown in mortgage refinance activity.
  • Noninterest expenses increased 2%, from $7.42 million to $7.60 million, reflecting ongoing cost-control efforts.
  • Stockholder’s equity increased 13% to $47.81 million at period end, which was the result of continued earnings held in the company.

Second Quarter 2023 vs. First Quarter 2023

  • Net Interest Income declined 2% from $5.59 million to $5.47 million, which was driven by an increase in cost of funds.
  • Net Income after tax decreased 5% from $1.29 million to $1.23 million, as a decrease in noninterest expense was offset by an increase in provision for credit losses.
  • Noninterest expenses declined 7% from $3.94 million to $3.66 million.
  • Average loans increased by 6% to $497 million, while average deposits increased 4% to $520 million.

Chairman Mark Miller noted, “The board is pleased with the results from the first six months of 2023, a time when banking news was challenging the deposit costs were increasing. The team remained focused on building relationships and controlling costs, and as a result continued to deliver strong financial performance.”

Credit quality and portfolio performance both remain historically strong. A commitment to remaining credit disciplined combined with proactive credit monitoring have resulted in continued strong credit portfolio metrics. The Bank continues to fund the allowance for credit losses to support the growing loan balances. At quarter-end the allowance was $6.39 million or 1.26% of loans. Chief Credit Officer Shannon Stoeger commented, “Our credit and relationship teams continue to show great discipline around maintaining underwriting standards, and closely monitoring the performance of our borrowers. Additionally, the bank remained committed to appropriately funding our Allowance for Credit Loss to support a growing portfolio.”

About Peak Bancorp, Inc.

Peak Bancorp, Inc., is the holding company for Idaho First Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in McCall, Idaho. Known for its People First motto, Idaho First Bank serves greater southwest Idaho with branches located in McCall, New Meadows, Eagle, Ketchum, Nampa and Boise, as well as a branch located in Bend, Oregon. Idaho First Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit us at www.idahofirstbank.com

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the regulatory environment, loan concentrations, vendors, employees, technology, competition, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Idaho First Bank has no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking PSLRA’s safe harbor provisions.


Peak Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share)
           
For the six months ended June 30: 2023   2022  Change
 Net interest income$11,061  $8,872  $2,190  25%
 Provision for credit losses 675   500   175  35%
 Mortgage banking income 43   234   (190) -82%
 Other noninterest income 572   461   111  24%
 Noninterest expenses 7,604   7,420   184  2%
   Net income before taxes 3,398   1,646   1,751  106%
 Tax provision 879   434   445  103%
   Net income $2,519  $1,212  $1,306  108%
           
At June 30:   2023   2022  Change
 Loans  $506,837  $433,409  $73,427  17%
 Allowance for credit losses 6,386   5,089   1,297  25%
 Assets   623,490   543,285   80,205  15%
 Deposits   547,484   476,738   70,746  15%
 Stockholders' equity 47,814   42,209   5,605  13%
           
 Nonaccrual loans -   -   -   
 Accruing loans more than 90 days past due -   -   -   
 Other real estate owned -   -   -   
           
   Total nonperforming assets -   -   -   
           
 Book value per share 8.93   7.89   1.04  13%
 Shares outstanding 5,353,575   5,350,651   2,924  0%
           
 Allowance to loans 1.26%  1.17%    
 Allowance to nonperforming loans -   -     
 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.00%  0.00%    
           
Averages for the six months ended June 30: 2023   2022  Change
 Loans  $483,710  $411,996  $71,714  17%
 Earning assets 569,010   526,706   42,303  8%
 Assets   585,124   543,486   41,638  8%
 Deposits   510,149   467,544   42,606  9%
 Stockholders' equity 48,462   43,333   5,129  12%
           
 Loans to deposits 95%  88%    
 Net interest margin 3.92%  3.40%    



Peak Bancorp, Inc.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
             
Income StatementQ2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022
 Net interest income$5,473  $5,588  $6,139  $5,701  $4,773 
 Provision for credit losses 475   200   250   350   350 
 Mortgage banking income 17   26   34   45   95 
 Other noninterest income 304   268   298   292   237 
 Noninterest expenses 3,662   3,943   3,996   3,800   3,950 
   Net income before taxes 1,658   1,740   2,226   1,888   806 
 Tax provision 429   450   568   493   211 
   Net income $1,229  $1,290  $1,658  $1,395  $595 
             
Period End InformationQ2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022
 Loans  $506,837  $476,466  $479,571  $458,533  $433,409 
 Deposits   547,484   507,312   497,406   479,734   476,438 
 Allowance for credit losses 6,386   5,911   5,711   5,440   5,089 
 Nonperforming loans -   -   -   4,300   - 
 Other real estate owned -   -   -   -   - 
 Quarterly net charge-offs (recoveries) -   -   (21)  (1)  (1)
             
 Allowance to loans 1.26%  1.24%  1.19%  1.19%  1.17%
 Allowance to nonperforming loans -   -   -   126%  - 
 Nonperforming loans to loans 0.00%  0.00%  0.00%  0.94%  0.00%
             
Average Balance InformationQ2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022
 Loans  $496,659  $470,617  $467,973  $446,137  $424,540 
 Earning assets 581,865   556,012   539,094   532,981   526,248 
 Assets   598,083   572,022   555,157   549,129   543,011 
 Deposits   520,030   500,159   488,349   483,480   469,957 
 Stockholders' equity 49,079   47,837   46,309   44,717   43,676 
             
 Loans to deposits 96%  94%  96%  92%  90%
 Net interest margin 3.77%  4.08%  4.52%  4.24%  3.64%

 


FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CONTACT:
Todd Cooper
President and CEO – Peak Bancorp, Inc.
208.630.2092 – tcooper@idahofirstbank.com