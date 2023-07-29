Flash News - OKX Wallet Adds Support for Yield Aggregator Tulip Protocol

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 29, 2023.

Users Can Now Access Tulip Protocol Using the OKX Wallet Web Extension

The OKX Wallet web extension now supports Tulip Protocol , allowing users to easily experience Tulip Protocol’s leading yield aggregation.

Tulip Protocol is the first yield aggregation platform built on Solana with auto-compounding vault strategies. The dApp is designed to take advantage of Solana's low cost, high efficiency blockchain. This benefits farmers with higher APYs and lower gas fees.

Users can follow the steps below to connect their OKX Wallet and start benefiting from Tulip Protocol.

Download the OKX Wallet web extension Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing wallet Add funds to your wallet Navigate to Tulip and connect your wallet to start enjoying Tulip Protocol

Find out more about OKX Wallet here .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet : The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 50 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet Includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases

: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 50 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet Includes which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases DEX : A cross-chain decentralized exchange which aggregates nearly 200 other DEXs, with 200,000+ coins on more than 10 blockchains available.

: A cross-chain decentralized exchange which aggregates nearly 200 other DEXs, with 200,000+ coins on more than 10 blockchains available. NFT Marketplace : A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur. Web3 Earn : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on 80 protocols across nine chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

The information displayed is strictly for education and informational purposes only. It does not constitute and shall not be considered as an offer, solicitation or recommendation, to deal in any products (including any NFT or otherwise), or as financial or investment advice. Both OKX Web3 Wallet and OKX NFT Marketplace are subject to separate terms of service at www.okx.com.

