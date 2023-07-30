Automotive Endpoint Authentication Market Size Predictions suggest a rise of 14.4% CAGR to reach value of USD 12,286.3 Million by 2032

TOKYO, July 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Automotive Endpoint Authentication Market Size accounted for USD 3,256.8 Million in 2022 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 12,286.3 Million by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2023 to 2032.



Automotive Endpoint Authentication Market Highlights and Key Statistics:

The Global Automotive Endpoint Authentication Market size is projected to reach USD 12,286.3 Million by 2032 from the current value of USD 3,256.8 Million in 2022, displaying a commendable CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Europe emerged as a dominant player in the market, accounting for the largest share exceeding US$ 1.01 billion in 2022. The region's leadership can be attributed to its early adoption of the technology

Based on vehicle type, the passenger car segment dominated the market with a share of US$ 2.2 million in 2022. The higher production of passenger cars and the integration of advanced technologies in modern vehicles are driving the demand for endpoint authentication solutions to secure these vehicles.

The increasing sales of electric and autonomous vehicles are also stimulating the demand for cybersecurity solutions, including endpoint authentication. As the automotive industrial segment moves towards a more sustainable and autonomous future, the need to ensure the security of these advanced vehicles becomes paramount.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Automotive Endpoint Authentication Market Overview and Analysis:

The automotive endpoint authentication market outlook remains positive, primarily driven by the increasing connectivity features that expose vehicles to cybersecurity risks. Connected cars contain multiple access points and endpoints, making them vulnerable to cyberattacks. Endpoint authentication solutions, utilizing encryption, public key infrastructure (PKI), and algorithms, play a crucial role in minimizing unauthorized access and ensuring the security of in-vehicle networks.

Market growth is further underpinned by the growing collaboration between automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and cybersecurity vendors. By working together, these entities can develop and implement more robust and effective endpoint authentication solutions to safeguard connected vehicles from potential threats.

However, despite the positive market prospects, solution integration costs remain a challenge for the widespread adoption of automotive endpoint authentication solutions. The complexity involved in integrating these solutions into existing vehicle architectures may hinder their affordability and uptake in the market.

Latest Automotive Endpoint Authentication Market Trends and Innovations:

Integration of machine learning technology is enabling anomaly detection during access control, enhancing the ability to detect and prevent unauthorized access attempts in real-time.

Cloud-based endpoint authentication services are gaining traction, as they offer scalability and flexibility, allowing automotive companies to secure their vehicles more efficiently.

Some companies are offering end-to-end automotive cybersecurity platforms with unified endpoint access control, providing comprehensive protection against potential cyber threats.

Encryption enhancements using quantum-safe algorithms are being developed to future-proof security measures, ensuring that the authentication methods remain resilient to emerging threats.

Complementing endpoint authentication with emerging technologies like blockchain is being explored, as it can provide additional layers of security and transparency to in-vehicle networks.

Factors Driving Demand for Automotive Endpoint Authentication Market:

The exponential increase in connected vehicles with technologies like vehicle-to-everything (V2X), Internet of Things (IoT), and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) is increasing the vulnerability of vehicles to cyber threats, driving the demand for robust endpoint authentication solutions.

The rising number of threat vectors and vulnerability points in connected vehicles, due to added connectivity features, underscores the critical need for strong endpoint authentication to prevent potential cyberattacks.

Stringent regulations, such as UNECE WP.29, mandating cybersecurity in new vehicle types, are compelling automotive companies to invest in effective endpoint authentication solutions to comply with regulatory requirements.

The increased risks of endpoint compromise enable staging of larger cyberattacks on connected vehicles, making the implementation of robust endpoint authentication a crucial aspect of overall cybersecurity measures.

Advancements in electrical/electronic (E/E) architectures are enabling the development of software-defined vehicles, which require sophisticated cybersecurity measures like endpoint authentication to protect against potential threats.

Major Challenges in the Automotive Endpoint Authentication Market:

High integration costs associated with endpoint authentication solutions pose a challenge to their affordability and widespread adoption in the automotive industrial segment.

The latency and performance limitations of some cryptographic systems used in endpoint authentication may affect the overall performance of connected vehicles.

The lack of standardized architectures for automotive cybersecurity adds complexity to the implementation of endpoint authentication solutions across various vehicle models and manufacturers.

The intricate network topology of modern vehicles makes scaling endpoint authentication a complex process, especially in vehicles with multiple access points and endpoints.

The need for frequent endpoint credential rotation and revocation adds operational challenges to the management of endpoint authentication solutions in connected vehicles.

Automotive Endpoint Authentication Market Segmentation:

Based on the Product

Smartphone App

Biometric Vehicle Access

Wearable



Based on the Vehicle type

Passenger Car

Electric Vehicle

Based on the Peripheral Connectivity

WIFI

Mobile Phone Networks

Bluetooth



Regional Analysis of the Automotive Endpoint Authentication Market:

Europe is expected to continue dominating the global market over the forecast period, owing to its early adoption of technology and higher penetration of connected cars. The Asia Pacific market will register the fastest growth, driven by increasing sales of electric vehicles and connected cars. The North America market is expected to witness steady growth, given its well-established automotive industry and growing awareness of cybersecurity in vehicles.

Major Companies in the Automotive Endpoint Authentication Market:

Leading players operating in the Automotive Endpoint Authentication Market include Continental AG, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Fitbit, Inc., Synaptics Incorporated, Fujitsu Limited, Hitachi Ltd., VOXX International Corp., Lear Corporation, Valeo, and others.

