Solid State Relay Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Industry Trends and Analysis

Chicago, July 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Solid State Relay Market by Mounting Type (Panel, PCB), Output Voltage (AC, DC, AC/DC), Current Rating (Low, Medium, High), Application (Industrial Automation, Automotive & Transportation), and Geography - Global Forecast". The growth of the solid state relaymarket is majorly driven by surging growing adoption of high-tech electronics and automation in consumer electronics industry, increasing complexity in automobile circuits of electric vehicles, and robust features of solid state relays.

Solid State Relay Market Dynamics

Driver: Growing adoption of high-tech electronics and automation in consumer electronics industry

The consumer electronics industry includes home electronics, beverage dispensing machines, and office machines. The global consumer electronics market is expected to increase owing to the increasing adoption of hi-tech electronics. Home electronics such as TV, AC, microwave oven, and refrigerator are becoming smarter. The digitization of consumer electronics is also evident in beverage dispensing machines and office machines, such as fax and inverters. The change in consumer behavior toward the adoption of advanced, easy-to-use, and smart technologies has led to a rise in the digitization of consumer electronics. SSR is used in many consumer electronics appliances as a replacement to conventional electromechanical relay (EMR). It is used in consumer electronics such as ovens, HVAC equipment, and coffee vending machines for switching applications and providing protection against electrical surgesHence, the growing adoption of high-tech electronics and automation in consumer electronics is propelling the growth of the solid state relay (SSR) market.

Restraint: Need for safe operating temperature to manage dissipating heat generated by SSR

An SSR does not have moving parts but operates based on the properties of semiconductors. These semiconductors generate heat while operating at the rate of ~1–1.5 W per ampere of load current for AC output SSRs, and 0.2–1.5 W per ampere of load current for DC output depending upon their design. Thus, SSR requires an effective method for dissipating heat. The most common method is the use of an adequate size of a heat sink. Heat sink dissipates the heat generated by SSR into surrounding ambient air and maintains a safe operating temperature while increasing the operating life of the SSR. The heat sinks are made of thermally conductive materials such as aluminum or steel. Heat sinks have a low thermal impedance and work more efficiently if the air flow is maximum. The safe operating temperature is also achieved with the use of small exhaust fans over the heat sinks to keep the air flow constant. Thus, the use of heat sinks or exhaust fans limits the use of SSR independently for applications with more than 5 amps of load. The need for heat sinks to dissipate the heat generated by SSR complicates the designing of an electric circuit, which restrains the use of SSRs

Opportunity: Expanding semiconductor industry in APAC

APAC is currently the electronic hub in the world owing to the high demand in countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore. A large number of electronic devices are manufactured in APAC, which are consumed within the region as well as exported worldwide. The presence of electronics giants such as Samsung, SK Hynix, and Toshiba is aiding the growth of the semiconductor industry in the region. The increasing population in APAC and the capability of companies in APAC to manufacture electronic equipment have increased the demand for semiconductors, which are implemented in devices such as HVAC equipment, robotic equipment, material handling equipment, and building equipment. This is consequently expected to fuel the demand for SSRs and create growth opportunities for the market players in the region.

Challenge: Stringent quality standards

The manufacturers of SSRs have to abide by several safety rules and regulations and industry standards so that the product is universally compatible for various applications. Various associations, such as VDE (Verband der Elektrotechnik), which is an Association for Electrical, Electronic & Information Technology from Europe, provide standards for ensuring that the electricity is generated, distributed, and used in a safe and effective manner. The UL (Underwriter Laboratories) certification from the US has several variants in the US, Canada, and Europe for preventing damage in specific instances such as casualty and fire, performance under specific conditions, and compliance with regulatory codes. The CSA (Canadian Standards Association) from Canada, a provider of product testing and certification services for electrical, mechanical, and a variety of other products, also states various norms to be undertaken for operation in Canada.

These standards aid in minimizing hazards. The International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) includes the International Protection Marking 20 (IP20) that, in turn, provides standards for electrical, electronic, and related technologies, which are mainly required to be followed by SSR manufacturers. IEC has also mentioned the Restriction of Hazardous Substances Directive (RoHS) and Radio-Frequency Interference (RFI) protection standards that are required in the manufacturing and operation of SSR. Adhering to the standards requires the use of costly manufacturing equipment and stringent quality check practices, which, in turn, becomes a challenge for small players in the solid state relay (SSR) market. These standards are steadily increasing the norms and protocols to include protection against more hazard cases, thereby increasing challenges for companies in the solid state relay (SSR) market.

Solid State Relay Market Key Players

The Solid state relayplayers have implemented various types of organic as well as inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches, product developments, and acquisitions to strengthen their offerings in the market. The major players are Crydom (US), Omron Corporation (Japan), Carlo Gavazzi (Switzerland), Vishay Intertechnology (US), Omega Engineering (US).

