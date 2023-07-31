Groupe Casino: Revolving Credit Facility Waiver ***Erratum***

English French

Revolving Credit Facility Waiver

***Erratum***

Paris, 31 July 2023

Further to its press release published on 28 July 2023, the Group clarifies that it has obtained a waiver from the lenders under the revolving credit facility (RCF) to declare any early repayment based on events of default resulting directly from non-compliance with the financial covenants at 30 June 2023 (and not at 30 September 2023, as announced on 28 July 2023). It should be noted that the request made by the conciliators to the lenders was also intended to obtain a waiver of a possible event of default under the financial covenants at September 30, 2023.

The Group specifies that the effectiveness of this waiver is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, in particular the delivery by the Group to the lenders under the RCF of certain confirmations and regularizations and certain items of information.

* * *

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes and should not be construed as a solicitation or

an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be

treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial

situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation

to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Recipients should not consider

it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change

without notice.



* * *

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Christopher WELTON – Phone number: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17

cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr

or

+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr



PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group – Communications Department

Nicolas BOUDOT - nboudot@groupe-casino.fr - + 33 (0)6 79 61 40 99

or

+ 33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr



Agence IMAGE 7

Karine Allouis – Phone number: +33 (0)6 11 59 23 26 - kallouis@image7.fr



Laurent Poinsot – Phone number: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52 - lpoinsot@image7.fr



Franck Pasquier – Phone number : + 33(0)6 73 62 57 99 - fpasquier@image7.fr

Attachment