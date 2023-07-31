Global Kombucha Market Size & Share to Surpass $11.2 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Vantage Market Research, the global Kombucha market has been significantly growing over the years due to the increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of fermented tea beverages, the rising trend of health-conscious lifestyles and the demand for natural and organic products.



According to Vantage Market Research, the Global Kombucha Market is estimated to be valued at USD 11.2 Billion by 2030 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.14% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. The global Kombucha market grew to USD 2.7 billion in 2022.

Kombucha is a fermented tea beverage that has gained significant popularity in recent years. Made by fermenting sweetened tea with a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast (SCOBY), Kombucha offers a tangy and fizzy taste that is loved by many. Packed with probiotics, antioxidants, and a variety of vitamins and minerals, this centuries-old drink is known for its potential health benefits, including improved digestion, boosted immune system, and increased energy levels. With its low sugar and calorie content, Kombucha appeals to health-conscious individuals looking for an alternative to sugary sodas and energy drinks. Its unique flavor profiles and numerous health advantages continue to make Kombucha a trendy and sought-after beverage choice around the world.

Key Highlights

By product type, the high demand for the conventional category will increase the Kombucha Market over the forecast period 2023 to 2030.

By distribution channel, the on-trade channel segment holds the largest share across the globe in the forecast period 2023 to 2030.

In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 46.1%.

Europe held a 23% revenue share in 2022.

Asia-Pacific will grow at a high CAGR from 2023-2030.



The Kombucha market is a highly competitive market with numerous players vying for a share of the growing consumer demand. This market is characterized by a range of established brands, as well as a multitude of small-scale producers. With the rising health consciousness among consumers and the increasing adoption of organic and natural products, the demand for Kombucha has been increasing. As a result, companies are constantly innovating and launching new flavors and product variants to cater to the diverse consumer preferences.

Factors affecting the growth of the Kombucha Industry

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the Kombucha industry. Some of these factors include:

Rise in popularity of functional beverages: Functional beverages are drinks that offer additional health benefits beyond basic nutrition. Kombucha is considered a functional beverage due to its probiotic content and potential digestive health benefits. This trend has led to increased consumption and demand for Kombucha.

Innovation and variety in flavors: Companies are continually introducing new and innovative flavors, appealing to a wider range of consumers who may have different taste preferences. This variety keeps the market dynamic and attracts new customers.

Preference for natural and organic products: There has been a general shift towards natural and organic products in the food and beverage industry. Kombucha, with its natural fermentation process and use of organic ingredients, appeals to consumers seeking healthier and more sustainable beverage choices.

Increasing consumer interest in health and wellness: Kombucha is often marketed as a healthy beverage, as it is rich in probiotics and antioxidants. As people become more health-conscious, there is a growing demand for products that promote gut health and overall well-being.

Competitive Landscape

Market players have intense competition from the top key market players, mainly those with strong brands and high distribution channel networks, such as GT's Living Foods, KeVita, Inc. and Millennium Products. To stay as the main key players, companies are trying several expansion strategies like partnerships & product launches, such as GT's Kombucha introduced a new Kombucha flavor, Sacred Life, which is made from green tea and honey.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include

GT's Living Foods, LLC

KeVita, Inc.

Health-Ade LLC

Brew Dr. Kombucha

The Humm Kombucha LLC

Aqua ViTea, Inc.

Kombucha Wonder Drink

Kosmic Kombucha

The Kombucha Company

Buchi Kombucha

Other Key Players



Top Trends in Global Kombucha Market

Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and looking for beverages that are made with clean and transparent ingredients. This trend has led to the rise of organic and natural Kombucha products, which are perceived as healthier and more environmentally friendly. Additionally, natural flavors and fermentation processes are being preferred by consumers, driving the demand for Kombucha products that are free from artificial additives and preservatives.

Regional Analysis

Due to high health consciousness and the popularity of natural and organic products among consumers, North America held the dominance of the global market share for Kombucha, with a market share of 46.1% in 2022. The popularity of Kombucha as a healthy beverage choice has been steadily increasing in the region due to its numerous health benefits and growing consumer awareness about the importance of gut health. The presence of several key market players, innovative product launches, and widespread distribution channels have contributed to the dominant position of North America in the Kombucha market. Additionally, the region's strong economy and high disposable income levels have also played a significant role in driving the demand for Kombucha products in North America.

The Asia Pacific market is the most lucrative due to several possible areas for future enlargement. increasing health consciousness among consumers, rising disposable incomes, and the growing preference for natural and organic products are anticipated to promote growth during the projection period. Key players in the industry are expanding their presence in the region through strategic partnerships and acquisitions, further fueling the growth of the Kombucha market in Asia Pacific.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 2.7 Billion Market Size (2030) USD 11.2 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2030) 17.14% North America Revenue Share 46.1% Asia- Pacific Revenue Share 17% Historic Period 2018 to 2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Drivers

The global Kombucha market is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period. Kombucha is a fermented tea beverage that is known for its health benefits. It is made by fermenting sweetened tea with a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast (SCOBY). The market is primarily driven by the increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of Kombucha. It is known to improve digestion, boost the immune system, and promote overall gut health. As consumers become more health-conscious, the demand for Kombucha is expected to rise.

Additionally, the increasing popularity of natural and organic products is also contributing to market growth. Kombucha is often viewed as a healthier alternative to sugary carbonated beverages, which is attracting health-conscious consumers. Furthermore, the rising disposable income and changing consumer preferences towards functional beverages are fueling market growth. Kombucha is considered a functional beverage due to its probiotic properties and various health benefits. The market is also witnessing growth due to the availability of different flavors and varieties of Kombucha. Manufacturers are continuously introducing new flavors and combinations to attract consumers, which is driving market growth.

Market Restraints

One of the key restraints faced by the global Kombucha market is the limited consumer awareness about Kombucha and its health benefits. Additionally, the high cost of production and the relatively short shelf-life of Kombucha can also hinder market growth. Moreover, the stringent regulations and certifications required for the production and distribution of Kombucha can pose challenges and limit market expansion during the forecast period.

Market Opportunities

The Kombucha market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of fermented tea beverages, the rising trend of health-conscious lifestyles and the demand for natural and organic products are driving the market opportunities for Kombucha. Furthermore, the growing number of Kombucha brands and flavors, coupled with innovative packaging and marketing strategies, are also fueling market growth. The global Kombucha market is expected to continue expanding, providing ample opportunities for new players and existing manufacturers to capitalize on this growing demand.

Report Segmentation of the Global Kombucha Market

Product Type Analysis

Conventional dominated the market with the largest market share because Strong Demand from Health-conscious Consumers. The global Kombucha market is based on type can be categorized into conventional, and hard. Traditional drink preparation techniques are referred to as the conventional category of the Kombucha market. To improve the flavor of traditional Kombucha and cater to a variety of consumer tastes, natural fruit extracts, spices, or herbs are frequently added. The market for traditional Kombucha is fueled by consumers' rising knowledge of the health advantages of Kombucha intake as well as the rising desire for natural, healthy beverages.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The On-trade segment dominated the largest market share and will dominate in the forecast period as consumers seek healthier options when dining out. Restaurants, bars, cafes, and other places where people can get food and drinks are included in the on-trade channel. The global Kombucha market is based on the distribution channel analysis segmented into On-trade, and Off-trade. Brands of Kombucha have the chance to introduce their products to a large audience and provide a variety of taste choices through the on-trade channel. Additionally, a lot of places are including Kombucha on their cocktail and mocktail menus, which increases its appeal.

Global Kombucha Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Conventional

Hard

By Distribution Channel

On-trade

Off-trade

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on Kombucha Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Recent Development of the Global Kombucha Market

In February 2022, Brew Dr. launched their first-ever peach-flavored Kombucha, Just Peachy. This is made by combining high quality organic loose green tea with five varieties of organically grown peaches. This leads to an amazing combination of delicate, sour and tart flavours with hints of honey and summer flowers.

In February 2022, the Superfoods Company introduced an "instant Kombucha" formula, which can be found in different flavours. Infused Kombucha is made with hand-picked black tea and contains enough recipes to make 30 drinks. To enhance digestive and metabolic health, the company claims that this product has a beneficial concentration of polyphenols, flavonoids as well as prebiotics.

