NetBet.com signs new partnership with Darwin Gaming

LONDON, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet.com – one of the leading online global casinos – has partnered with mobile gaming specialists Darwin Gaming.

The new partnership will give all global players of NetBet access to Darwin Gaming’s fun and exciting mobile games library including Crash Evolution, The Blackjack and Judgement of Anubis.

For 20 years, NetBet has built one of the industry's most extensive games libraries for their customers. With over 5,000 games available for players in most markets this new partnership is another example of their commitment to delivering the best online gaming experience to their players.

Being new to the iGaming sector, Darwin Gaming have already delivered some of the best designed games to life. With a mission to revolutionise mobile gaming by bringing fun and excitement to players fingertips, this partnership will give them a global seal of approval with NetBet’s loyal players.

Claudia Georgevici, NetBet PR manager, said: “We’re delighted to introduce Darwin Gaming to our players and offer a selection of their best games to those who have yet to experience them.

“By joining forces with Darwin we continue to bring NetBet.com customers the diverse and dynamic gaming experience for which we’re known, all over the world.”

Nuno Gonçalinho, CEO at Darwin Gaming, said: “As CEO of Darwin Gaming, I am thrilled to announce our partnership with NetBet that shares our passion for pushing the boundaries of gaming. This powerful partnership fuses our unrivalled creativity as a game development studio with NetBet's esteemed online casino expertise. Together, we're poised to revolutionise the gaming experience, pushing boundaries and igniting passion in players worldwide. Brace yourself for an exhilarating journey where innovation knows no bounds, and our collaboration propels us to new heights of success and player delight.”

For more information contact pr@netbet.com .

About NetBet.com

For 20 years, NetBet has delivered the ultimate online casino and sportsbook experience for its players across the globe. Alongside sports betting and casino, players have also enjoyed Lotto, Live Casino, and Poker products. With access to multiple languages across all its registered markets, thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet has evolved into one of the world’s favourite online gaming brands.