Festi hf.: Buyback program week 30

English Icelandic

In week 30 2023, Festi purchased in total 32,887 own shares for total amount of 6,278,530 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price 30 25.07.2023 13:34:54 30.000 191 5.730.000 30 27.07.2023 13:20:45 1.000 190 190.000 30 27.07.2023 15:13:21 1.887 190 358.530 32.887 6.278.530





The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 8,000,000 own shares or 2.56% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 32,887 own shares for 6,278,530 ISK and holds today 8,032,887 own shares or 2.57% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 21 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.12% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.