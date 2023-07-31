Growing Residential Solar Rooftop Installations Propel Solar Inverters Market: Opportunities and Restraints Explored

Dublin, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Solar PV Inverter Market Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into the solar PV inverter market, which is projected to grow from US$8.7 billion in 2022 to US$17 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% from 2022 to 2030.

The report highlights major developments in the global solar PV inverter market, such as collaborations and acquisitions among key players. For example, SMA Solar Technology AG collaborated with LG Chem to develop integrated DC/DC converters for home storage systems. ABB signed an agreement for FIMER to acquire ABB's solar inverter business, enhancing prospects for the solar inverter market. The market has also witnessed numerous product launches by players like Delta and Solinteg, further driving market growth.

Solar PV inverters play a crucial role in converting direct current (DC) from solar panels into alternating current (AC) for grid communication and safe system operations. They maximize energy production, improve grid capabilities, and track power output. .

The solar inverters market is driven by the growing residential solar rooftop installations and the rising number of solar installations supported by government-led incentives. However, safety risks associated with high DC voltages in solar inverters pose a restraint. On the other hand, increasing investments in the renewable energy sector present opportunities for market growth. Future trends include technological innovations in smart inverters, aiming to improve efficiency and functionality. An impact analysis of the drivers and restraints helps stakeholders make informed decisions and strategies for the future.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the solar PV inverter market, including market dynamics, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. It also covers market segmentation based on product type, connectivity, phase, capacity, and application. The market landscape and geographical analysis are included.

The report provides valuable insights to stakeholders and industry participants, assisting them in making informed decisions and developing strategies for the future. Key players in the solar PV inverter market, such as Fimer Group, Delta Electronics, Enertech Ups, Goodwe Technologies, Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics, and more, are profiled in the report.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 199 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

