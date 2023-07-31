Growing Market for Long-Term COVID Treatment: Exercise and Oxygen Solutions in High Demand

Dublin, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Long Term Covid Treatment Market Forecasts 2023-2029" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The groundbreaking report showcases the emerging market for long-term COVID treatment, with a focus on exercise intolerance and the surging demand for supplemental oxygen.

With the support of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the US, the "Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER)" initiative has secured a remarkable funding of $1.15 billion to delve into the causes and potential treatments for long-term Covid symptoms like extreme fatigue, brain fog, and shortness of breath. Recognizing the benefits of exercise in generating oxygen for organs and muscles, NIH has paved the way for a flourishing market in supplemental oxygen and exercise clubs to meet the growing needs of patients.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

The report uncovers that carefully prescribed exercise holds the key to curing long-term COVID, as confirmed by the remarkable funding from NIH and other global entities, indicating significant market potential for supplemental oxygen and exercise intolerance. Oxygen companies are quick to grasp the opportunity, offering enhanced oxygen levels pre and post-exercise to boost energy and hasten recovery. Athletes, in particular, are leveraging inhalable oxygen to optimize oxygen intake, reduce muscle cramps, and potentially lower injury risks, thereby amplifying the demand for oxygen supplementation.

Key Topics Covered:

The report presents an in-depth view of the Long-Term COVID and Exercise Intolerance market, exploring subjects like Portable Oxygen Concentrators, Oxygen Long-Term Treatment Market Dynamics, Types of Oxygen Systems, and detailed insights into various Oxygen Equipment and Fitness Club companies.

