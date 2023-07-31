Global Hologram Market Report 2023: Wide Applications of Holographic Technology and Advantages of Digital Holography Fuel Market Growth

Dublin, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hologram Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hologram market is poised to accelerate at a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.84% during the forecast period, leading to a substantial growth of $13 billion by 2027.

Wide Applications of Holographic Technology and Advantages of Digital Holography Fuel Market Growth

The global hologram market is witnessing rapid expansion, driven by the widening applications of holographic technology across industries. Additionally, the numerous advantages offered by digital holography, including realistic 3D imaging, are further propelling market growth. Moreover, the growing need for enhanced security measures in various sectors is boosting the adoption of holograms, driving significant demand. Furthermore, the increasing impact on the retail sector and heightened research and development spending are expected to fuel substantial demand in the market.

Segmentation and Regional Outlook

The hologram market is segmented based on technology, including Reflection holograms, Transmission holograms, and Hybrid holograms. The market is also divided by component into Hardware and Software. Geographically, the report covers North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Vendor Landscape and Competitive Analysis

The report provides a robust vendor analysis, offering insights to improve market positioning. It profiles leading companies such as Eon Reality Inc., EchoPixel Inc., FoVI3D, Geola Digital uab, Holmarc Opto Mechatronics Ltd., HOLOEYE Photonics AG, Holoxica Ltd., Kino mo Ltd., Leia Inc., Lyncee Tec SA, Mach7 Technologies Ltd., MDH Hologram, Nanolive SA, Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA, Phase Holographic Imaging PHI AB, Realfiction ApS, RealView Imaging Ltd., Toppan Inc., vision optics GmbH, VNTANA Inc., zSpace Inc., and HoloTech Switzerland AG.

Market Forecast and Future Trends

The comprehensive report offers a holistic analysis of the hologram market, providing insights into market size, trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It encompasses a detailed vendor analysis, covering approximately 25 key industry players.

Company Coverage:

Eon Reality Inc.

EchoPixel Inc.

FoVI3D

Geola Digital uab

Holmarc Opto Mechatronics Ltd.

HOLOEYE Photonics AG

Holoxica Ltd.

Kino mo Ltd.

Leia Inc.

Lyncee Tec SA

Mach7 Technologies Ltd.

MDH Hologram

Nanolive SA

Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA

Phase Holographic Imaging PHI AB

Realfiction ApS

RealView Imaging Ltd.

Toppan Inc.

vision optics GmbH

VNTANA Inc.

zSpace Inc.

HoloTech Switzerland AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/josa48

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.