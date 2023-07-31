Alpha Methylstyrene Market to Register 2.35% CAGR, Fueled by Increasing ABS Demand

Dublin, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Alpha Methylstyrene Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The alpha methylstyrene market is projected to accelerate at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.35% during the forecast period, driving a significant $61.22 million surge by 2027.

The comprehensive report presents a holistic analysis of the alpha methylstyrene market, providing insights into market size, trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It covers a diverse vendor analysis encompassing around 25 key industry players.

Growing Demand for Home Decor Products and Thriving Automotive Industry Fuel Market Growth

The global alpha methylstyrene market is poised for remarkable growth, attributed to the surging adoption of AMS in the manufacturing of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS). As the demand for lightweight and high-performance materials skyrockets, the automotive industry is increasingly adopting AMS for various applications. Furthermore, the growing consumer preference for home decor products is further boosting the market's expansion.

Segmentation and Regional Outlook

The alpha methylstyrene market is segmented based on type, end-user, and geography. Types include Assay Above 99 percent and Assay Up To 99 percent. End-users encompass the automobile, electronics, plastics, chemicals, and other industries. Geographically, the report covers APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Vendor Landscape and Competitive Analysis

The report provides a robust vendor analysis, offering insights to improve market positioning. It profiles leading companies like 2M Holdings Ltd., AdvanSix Inc., ALTIVIA, AO GC Titan, Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA, Domo Chemicals GmbH, Eni Spa, Kumho Petrochemical Co Ltd, Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Parsol chemicals Ltd., Rosneft Oil Co., SEQENS Group, SI Group Inc., Solvay SA, The Plaza Group, Yangzhou Lida Chemical Co. Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LG Chem Ltd., and Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Market Forecast and Future Trends

The study indicates a promising outlook for the alpha methylstyrene market, with an expected surge of $61.22 million during 2022-2027. The report highlights upcoming trends and challenges, empowering companies to strategize and capitalize on forthcoming growth opportunities.

Vendor Analysis

