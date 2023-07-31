STEM Education and Personalized Learning Fueling Growth in the US Private Tutoring Market

Dublin, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Private Tutoring Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an analysis of the private tutoring market in the US. It projects a growth of $20.48 billion in the market between 2022 and 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.65% during the forecast period.

The report identifies several factors driving the growth of the private tutoring market, including the increasing emphasis on microlearning, the influence of data analytics on tutoring services, and the popularity of mobile applications and connected devices in private tutoring. Additionally, the market is fueled by the growing emphasis on STEM education, the rise in personalized learning, and the availability of subject proficiency assessments and certifications.

The private tutoring market in the US is segmented by type into curriculum-based learning and test preparation. It is further categorized by learning method into online, blended, and classroom-based.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market, including market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis. It provides insights into the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The vendor analysis section presents a detailed analysis of key vendors in the private tutoring market, such as American Tutor Inc., ArborBridge LLC, Boston Tutoring Services, Chegg Inc., Club Z Inc., Coursera Inc., Growing Stars Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Pearson Plc, Superprof SAS, Sylvan Learning LLC, Tutor Doctor, TutorMe LLC, Tutors International Ltd., and Varsity Tutors LLC.

The report also covers upcoming trends and challenges that will impact market growth, assisting companies in strategizing and leveraging growth opportunities.

