Global Veterinary Vaccines Market to Surpass $14.2 Billion by 2028, Fueled by Rising Disease Prevalence

The report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global veterinary vaccines market, including historic market revenue data from 2020 to 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028. With the market valued at $9.1 billion in 2022, it is anticipated to witness a robust CAGR of 8.2%, reaching approximately $14.2 billion by 2028. The industry's growth is attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of infectious diseases in pets and livestock, increasing outbreaks of poultry-related diseases, and significant investment in research and development activities by major market players.

The World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) highlights the growing focus on peste des petits ruminants (PPR) and foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in 2023, leading to significant advancements in vaccine banks. Notably, the successful delivery of 500,000 FMD vaccine doses to Algeria, funded by the World Bank, demonstrated the capability of curbing disease spread in the region.

In-depth data from the OECD-FAO Agriculture Outlook reveals that global beef and red meat consumption is projected to rise to 76 million tonnes by 2031. While Asia-Pacific is expected to witness an increase in beef consumption, other regions may experience a decline in favor of poultry meat. The report identifies key countries where beef consumption is declining, offering valuable insights into market dynamics and consumer preferences.

The "Veterinary Vaccines: Global Markets" report provides a detailed study of veterinary vaccine products, technologies, and historical market revenues. The products are categorized into attenuated vaccine (live vaccine, modified live vaccine, live attenuated vaccine), inactivated vaccine, recombinant vaccine (subunit vaccine, polysaccharide vaccine, conjugate vaccine, chimeric vaccine, viral-vector vaccine), and toxoid vaccine. The analysis also covers various animal species, including livestock, poultry, companion animals, swine, equine, and others.

To empower businesses with valuable information, the report includes profiles of major market participants, their essential products, competitive landscape, key competitors, and ESG analysis. Additionally, the driving and restraining factors of the global veterinary vaccines market are discussed to aid strategic decision-making.

Report Includes

A comprehensive overview of the current and future global markets for veterinary vaccines

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data (sales figures) for 2020-2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global veterinary vaccines market in USD millions, and corresponding market share analysis based on the product, type of attenuated and recombinant vaccines, animal type, route of administration, and region

Highlights of upcoming market opportunities and trends driving and restricting growth of global veterinary vaccines market and its sub-segments, and major regions and countries involved in the market developments

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning major market dynamics (DROs), technology advancements, regulatory aspects, and various macroeconomics factors influencing the demand and progress of this market

Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, China, India, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, and GCC countries, among others

Information about ESG-related developments in the animal health industry, key issues, implementation strategies, and analyses of factors affecting ESG applications in the market

Identification of the companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of vaccination and vaccine production, emerging technologies, and a SWOT analysis of leading competitors and their market penetration

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 313 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $14.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

Arko Laboratories

Avimex

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Ceva Sante Animale (Ceva)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals.

Elanco.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Phibro Animal Health Corp.

Virbac

Zoetis Services LLC.

