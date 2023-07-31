Top 10 Contract Logistics Providers Innovate Amid Inflation and Competition

Dublin, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Contract Logistics Industry 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global contract logistics market has showcased impressive resilience, bouncing back with an 8.7% year-on-year growth in 2021 after facing a 3.3% contraction in 2020 due to pandemic disruptions. This remarkable recovery was primarily driven by pent-up demand, savings growth, recovering global trade, and accelerated digital transformation, especially in the e-commerce sector. However, the industry is set to encounter fresh challenges in 2023 and beyond, including inflation, intensified competition, and strained warehousing space.

These dynamics are urging contract logistics providers to adopt sustainable strategies and innovative solutions to navigate the evolving landscape. The comprehensive report, Global Contract Logistics Industry 2023offers profound insights into market trends, growth forecasts, and competitive analysis, empowering industry players to make informed decisions in the face of ever-changing market dynamics.

The report reveals that contract logistics providers are experiencing increased pressure on margins, primarily due to rising costs. This scenario is propelling the industry to adopt innovative solutions to optimize warehouse operations and drive operational efficiencies. Warehouse robotics, in particular, are gaining popularity, driven by the flourishing e-commerce landscape, which demands seamless and fast order fulfillment.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is poised to lead the global growth in contract logistics, with a projected 7.8% year-on-year expansion in 2023. Businesses looking to capitalize on this burgeoning market need to carefully strategize and tap into the region's opportunities.

The report also highlights the sustainability efforts adopted by the leading industry players, emphasizing the importance of eco-conscious practices in the logistics sector.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Market Sizing

1.1 Overview

1.2 Supply and Demand

1.3 Global

1.4 Asia-Pacific

1.5 North America

1.6 Europe

1.7 Segmentation

2. Market Trends

2.1 State of the Contract Logistics Market Survey: 2023

2.1.1 Sample Characteristics

2.1.2 Revenue Split

2.1.3 Margins

2.1.4 Challenges

2.1.5 E-Commerce

2.1.5.1 Outsourcing Trends

2.1.5.2 Challenges

2.2 Warehousing: State of the Market

2.2.1 Warehousing Availability and Cost of Space

2.2.2 Cost of Labour

2.3 M&A in the Contract Logistics Market: 2023

2.3.1 GXO

2.3.2 Ryder

2.3.3 DHL

2.3.4 CMA CGM

2.3.5 Maersk

2.3.6 Geodis

2.4 Robotics and Automation in the Warehouse

2.4.2 Factors Affecting Warehouse Automation in 2023 and Beyond

2.4.3 Up-And-Coming Warehouse Technology

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Market Positioning of Contract Logistics Companies

3.1.1 Vertical Sectors Served

3.1.2 Geographic Coverage

3.1.3 Profit Margins

3.1.4 Comparison of Value-Added Services

3.1.5 Comparison of Global Warehousing Space

3.1.6 Comparison of Technology and Robotics Solutions Employed by Contract Logistics Providers

3.1.7 Comparison of Sustainability Targets

3.2 Top 10

4. Companies Profiled

GXO

Ryder

Kuehne + Nagel

UPS

DSV

Geodis

DHL

Nippon Express

Logisteed

LX Pantos

Rhenus

Ceva

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f9iocj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.