Driving Mining Innovation and Sustainability: MiningTech South America Unveils Key Themes for 2023

The upcoming MiningTech South America conference (Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - November 22-23, 2023) is a trailblazing event dedicated to harnessing innovation and sustainability in the mining industry. With a focus on digital disruption, IoT, artificial intelligence, and clean technology, the conference gathers 250 attendees from 15 countries, including 20 prominent speakers and 40 sponsors and exhibitors. MiningTech South America 2023 promises to be the ultimate platform for mining's digital transformation, paving the way towards a greener and more technologically advanced future.

The conference's comprehensive agenda includes essential themes such as blockchain, robotics, intelligent equipment, and big data analytics. From underground and open-cut mine operations to fleet management and materials handling, the event covers the entire spectrum of mining operations. Moreover, sustainability remains a core focus, with topics on clean mining, waste management, and sustainability practices taking center stage.

MiningTech South America will take place in a hybrid format, allowing participants to attend in-person at the Rio de Janeiro venue or access the virtual interactive exhibition and conference hall, live for 365 days, 24/7. This extended accessibility ensures a seamless experience for networking, discovering new product launches, and engaging in virtual 1-2-1 meetings.

Don't miss the opportunity to be part of the mining industry's digital revolution and join MiningTech South America 2023. Together, we can drive innovation, embrace sustainability, and shape the future of mining in Brazil and beyond.

Conference Agenda:

Conference Day 1

Mining Digital Transformation Journey

IoT & Artificial Intelligence

Automation & Robotics

Technology & Software Applications

Networking Lunch

Communication Systems, Satellites & Remote Tracking

Big Data & Analytics

Clean Mining & Waste Management

Industry Interviews & 1-2-1 Meetings

Chair's Closing Remarks

Conference Day 2

Hi-Tech & Intelligent Mines

Digital Innovation in Exploration, Processing & Tailings

Connectivity & Agility for Mine Operations

Technology & Software Applications

Networking Lunch

Innovation & Sustainability in Mining

Driving Cultural, Leadership & Change Management

Industry Interviews & 1-2-1 Meetings

Chair's Closing Remarks & End of Conference

Virtual Sessions Day 1 & 2

Interactive Panel Discussions

Live Presentations

Virtual Interviews

Live Product Demos

Online Q&A Sessions with Speakers

Virtual 1-2-1 Meetings

Chair's Closing Remarks & End of Conference

