Customer Journey Analytics Market Size to Surpass USD 8.34 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.4%

Pune, India, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global customer journey analytics market size was valued at USD 3.85 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 4.16 billion in 2023 to USD 8.34 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Ease of Navigation Optimization to Propel Website Segment Expansion. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Customer Journey Analytics Market Forecast, 2023-2030."





Key Industry Development:

September 2022 – FullContact engaged in a partnership with real-time personalization tool Optimizely. The partnership enabled the company to identify people across touchpoints and track customer’s online journey in real-time.





Key Takeaways

Customer journey analytics market size in North America was USD 1.38 billion in 2022.

The expansion is propelled by major players operating in a series of industries such as travel & hospitality, IT & telecom, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, BFSI, and others.

Cloud Segment to Lead Driven by Rising Product Demand

BFSI Segment to Register Appreciable Expansion Owing to Rising Application in Digital Banking





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global customer journey analytics market are Adobe Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Salesforce.com, Inc. (U.S.), Nice Ltd. (Israel), Genesys (U.S.), Quadient (France), Pegasystems Inc. (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Acxiom LLC (U.S.), Verint Systems Inc. (U.S.), Teradata (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 10.4% 2030 Value Projection USD 8.34 Billion Base Year 2022 Customer Journey Analytics Market Size in 2022 USD 3.85 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered Touchpoint, Deployment, Industry and Geography





Drivers and Restraints:

Rise in Industry Value Due to Rising Demand to Provide Better Customer Experience

One of the key factors impelling the customer journey analytics market growth is the escalating product demand for gaining better customer experience. The deployment of these solutions helps enterprises in creating the customer journey map.

However, the market growth may be hindered by the growing cybersecurity threats and the increasing adoption of digital transformation in the customer shopping experience.





Segmentation

By Touchpoint

Website

Social Media

Email

Mobile

Others (Stores)

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premises

By Industry

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail and E-commerce

IT & Telecom

Travel & Hospitality

Others (Energy & Utilities)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





Regional Insights:

North America to Register Notable Surge Driven by Presence of Robust Digital Infrastructure

The North America customer journey analytics market share is set to expand at a considerable pace over the estimated period. The expansion is propelled by the availability of cloud computing and advanced analytics tools.

The Asia Pacific market is slated to grow at a remarkable CAGR over the projected period. The growth is propelled by the increasing importance to customer journey by enterprises across Australia, Japan, India, China, and Southeast Asian countries.





Competitive Landscape:

Pivotal Companies Enter into Strategic Deals to Strengthen Industry Foothold

Major industry participants are adopting a range of strategic steps for strengthening their market footings. These comprise merger agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, and the launch of new products. Other initiatives include research and development activities and increasing participation in trade conferences.





FAQs

How big is the customer journey analytics market?

The customer journey analytics market size was USD 3.85 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 8.34 billion by 2030.

How fast is the customer journey analytics market growing?

The customer journey analytics market will exhibit a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





