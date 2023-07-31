Crowdsourced Testing Market Size to Surpass USD 3.01 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 11%

Pune, India, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global crowdsourced testing market size was valued at USD 1.33 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 1.45 billion in 2023 to USD 3.01 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. Demand to Scale Software QA to Boost Customer Experience will Fuel Market Growth. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Crowdsourced Testing Market Forecast, 2023-2030."





Crowdsourcing refers to a software testing approach wherein a large pool of testers, also known as ‘the crowd’, come together to test a wide range of software. One of the major advantages of this approach is that it utilizes different skill sets and experiences of a large community of testers rather than depending solely on an internal testing group. Moreover, the demand for scaling the software quality assurance solutions is rising to offer a better user experience. These factors will boost the crowdsourced testing market growth.





Key Industry Development:

June 2023: Applause declared its expanded capabilities to help clients train, test, and validate high-quality generative AI models with the help of improved crowd testing services.





Key Takeaways

Crowdsourced testing market size in North America was USD 0.51 billion in 2022

Rise in Remote Work During COVID-19 Pandemic Boosted Adoption of Crowdsourced Testing

Adoption of Payments Testing to Increase with Growing Use of Online Payment Channels

Healthcare & Life Sciences Segment to Increase Product Adoption Due to Growing Demand for Test Automation Services





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global crowdsourced testing market are Infosys Limited (India), Cigniti Technologies Ltd. (India), Testlio (U.S.), APPLAUSE (U.S.), Global App Testing (Spa Worldwide Limited) (U.K.), Test IO (U.S.), Digivante Limited (U.K.), Testbirds B.V. (Germany), KiwiQA (India), Crowdsprint (Australia)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 11% 2030 Value Projection USD 3.01 Billion Base Year 2022 Crowdsourced Testing Market Size in 2022 USD 1.33 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 130 Segments covered Testing Type, Device Type, End-User and Geography





Drivers and Restraints:

Demand to Scale Software QA to Boost Customer Experience will Fuel Market Growth

The adoption of various advanced software has increased tremendously in recent years. Customers have also raised the expectations about the quality of the software as they are increasing their use of digital platforms. Crowdsourced testing can play an important role in offering comprehensive customer feedback to companies before they make their software publicly available. This can help them make the required improvements in their products, thereby enhancing the customer experience.

However, concerns regarding data security and lack of proper communication can impede market growth.





Segmentation

By Testing Type

Performance Testing

Functional Testing

Payments Testing

Localization Testing

Others (UX Testing, Security Testing)

By Device Type

Mobile/Smartphones

Wearables/IoT Connected Devices

Desktops

By End-User

Retail and Consumer Goods

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Travel and Hospitality

Others (Telecom, Aerospace and Defense)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





Regional Insights:

Extensive Adoption of Futuristic Technologies in Various Software to Help North America Dominate Global Market

North America accounted for the maximum crowdsourced testing market share in 2022 as the region is increasing the adoption of advanced technologies, such as automation tests an Artificial Intelligence (AI), to deploy effective solutions made by crowdsourced testing providers.

The market in Asia Pacific is predicted to grow considerably in the coming years as there is a robust demand for professional testers, which can play an important role in boosting the use of crowd testing across the region.





Competitive Landscape:

Leading Market Players to Use Various Corporate Strategies to Increase Customer Base

The key players operating in this market are trying to expand their customer base by using a wide range of corporate growth strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and R&D initiatives. These firms are buying out local and small firms to enhance their presence in the market.





FAQs

How big is the crowdsourced testing market?

The crowdsourced testing market size was USD 1.33 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 3.01 billion by 2030.

How fast is the crowdsourced testing market growing?

The crowdsourced testing market will exhibit a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





