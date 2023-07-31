English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday July 24, 2023 to Friday July 28, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 412,245 6,408,056,927 24 July 2023 620 13,463.5645 8,347,410 25 July 2023 625 13,316.6720 8,322,920 26 July 2023 620 13,282.6452 8,235,240 27 July 2023 630 13,440.4921 8,467,510 28 July 2023 630 13.490.2381 8,498,850 Total 24-28 July 2023 3,125 41,871,930 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,315 13,399.0007 44,417,687 Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 79,067 967,581,305 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 418,685 6,494,346,544 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,726,685 28,026,713,167 24 July 2023 2,476 13,702.1143 33,926,435 25 July 2023 2,495 13,557.4349 33,825,800 26 July 2023 2,476 13,531.2783 33,503,445 27 July 2023 2,515 13,727.6799 34,525,115 28 July 2023 2,515 13,772.6342 34,638,175 Total 24-28 July 2023 12,477 170,418,970 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 10,002 13,658.6470 136,613,787 Bought from the Foundation* 3,150 13,658.6520 43,024,754 Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 314,621 3,904,828,679 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,752,314 28,376,770,678

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 159,463, A shares and 689,067, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.83% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 31 July 2023

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

