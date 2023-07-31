Breast Implants Market Size to Surpass USD 5.34 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.3%

Pune, India, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortune Business Insights said the global Breast Implants Market size was valued at USD 3.07 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 3.27 billion in 2023 to USD 5.34 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Cosmetic surgeries are gaining major traction among women across the world as they are growing more conscious of their physical appearance. Moreover, social media trends have created a positive influence on the demand for procedures, such as breast augmentation. Breast augmentation, also known as breast enlargement, is a surgery to increase the breast’s size; most women opt for this procedure to improve their physical appearance. These factors are predicted to boost the breast implant market growth.





Key Industry Development:

May 2021: GC Aesthetics announced the launch of the next generation of its breast implants, PERLE. These implants are said to feature a unique surface technology and the company’s popular gel technology.

Key Takeaways:

The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery observed a 3.8% global increase in breast augmentation procedures during 2020-2021.

Based on the product, the market is divided into breast implants and tissue expanders.

In 2022, the breast implant segment held the highest market share.

In 2022, the market size in North America was USD 1.21 billion.

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

Leading Players in Breast Implants Market are AbbVie Inc. (U.S.), GC Aesthetics (Dublin), Sebbin (France), POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH (Germany), ARION LABORATORIES (France), Sientra, Inc. (U.S.), HansBioMed (Korea)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 7.3% 2030 Value Projection USD 5.34 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 3.27 billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 151 Segments Covered By Product, Material, Procedure, End-user, and Region





Driving factor:

Growing Incidence of Breast Cancer to Boost Market Development

The prevalence of breast cancer is rising at an alarming rate across the world every year. The treatment of breast cancer usually includes radiation therapy and breast cancer surgery. Breast surgery can either be a mastectomy (full breast removal) or lumpectomy (partial breast removal). Such operations deform the breast’s shape and require breast reconstruction surgery, which will drive the usage of these implants.

Segmentation:

Wide Availability of Different and Customizable Implants to Boost Demand for Breast Implants

Based on the product, the market is segmented into breast implants and tissue expanders. The breast implant segment captured the largest market share in 2022 due to the rising number of breast augmentation surgeries and the availability of a wide range of shapes and sizes. These implants can also be customized according to patients’ needs.

Awareness of Advantages of Silicone Implants to Fuel Their Adoption

Based on material, the market is divided into silicone and saline. The silicone implant segment held the largest breast implant market share in 2022 and may maintain its dominance in the market during the forecast period as well. This is because silicone implants offer a natural look and enhance the overall physical appearance. These advantages will make them more popular among women.

Social Media Popularity and Medical Tourism to Augment Preference for Breast Augmentation Procedure

In terms of procedure, the market is segmented into breast augmentation and breast reconstruction. The breast augmentation segment captured the maximum share of the market due to the growing popularity of social media trends, making people focus more on improving their physical appearance. Moreover, medical tourism has gained significant momentum in recent years as people are visiting developing countries to undergo breast augmentation procedures as the medical costs are low in these nations.

Availability of Technologically Advanced Devices for Surgeries to Boost Patient Rate Across Hospitals

In terms of end-user, the market is categorized into hospitals and speciality clinics. The hospital segment dominated the market in 2022 and may retain its dominance in the future as well as hospital centres having easier access to technologically advanced machines. This makes breast augmentation procedures highly convenient for patients.

With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

By Product

Breast Implants

Tissue Expanders

By Material

Silicone

Saline

By Procedure

Breast Augmentation

Breast Reconstruction

By End-user

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Regional insights:

North America to Dominate Global Market Due to Rising Number of Breast Surgeries

North America dominated the global market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance due to the growing number of breast augmentation procedures in the region. The regional governments are also introducing various favourable reimbursement policies to help more women undergo these surgeries. These developments will also help the regional market grow.

Europe's market is also anticipated to grow considerably due to the growing preference for silicone implants, government schemes to increase awareness about breast implants, and the growing demand for cosmetic products.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Enter Corporate Agreements to Increase Their Market Presence

Some of the major market players, such as GC Aesthetics, Abbvie, Inc., and POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH are entering a wide range of collaboration and partnership agreements to increase their presence in the market. The other companies operating in this market include Sebbin, ARION LABORATORIES, Sientra, Inc., and others.

FAQs

How big is the Breast Implants Market?

Breast Implants Market size was USD 3.27 billion in 2023.

How fast is the Breast Implants Market growing?

The Breast Implants Market will exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





