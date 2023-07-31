Therapeutic Massage Oils Drive Robust Growth in Grapefruit Oil Market

Dublin, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Grapefruit Oil Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers valuable insights into the global market for Grapefruit Oil and projects significant growth for the industry.

According to the report, the global Grapefruit Oil market, which was valued at $357.6 million in 2022, is projected to reach a size of $557.4 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. The Therapeutic Massage Oils segment is expected to achieve a CAGR of 6.6% and reach $187.3 million by the end of the analysis period. The Cosmetics & Personal Care segment is also anticipated to experience robust growth, readjusted to a revised CAGR of 5.5% for the next eight years, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery.

The United States holds a significant market share, estimated at $97.4 million in 2022, while China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 9.3%, reaching a projected market size of $122.4 million by 2030. Japan, Canada, and Germany are among other noteworthy geographic markets expected to exhibit growth during the 2022-2030 period.

The report highlights key competitors in the Grapefruit Oil market, including Ambre Blends, Ancient Healing Oils, Aromaaz International Natural Essential Oils, Aubrey Organics, AVI Naturals, Botanic Spa Flora Oil, BrownBoi, Clamor, Deve Herbes, Florihana Distillerie, India Essential Oils, Kazima Perfumers, Moksha Lifestyle Products, Mystic Moments UK, Naissance Trading and Alabama Essential Oil Company, NOW Health Group Inc., PRZ, Riya Agro Products, Rocky Mountain Oils LLC, and VedaOils.

The report provides special coverage on various factors that will impact the global economy and market landscape in 2023. These include the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, the easing of China's zero-COVID policy, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession. The report also offers insights into global competitiveness, key competitor market shares, market presence across multiple geographies, online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative updates, access to digital archives and Research Platform, and complimentary updates for one year.

The global economy is currently facing multiple interconnected challenges and crises. Uncertainty surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its global implications, along with ongoing inflation concerns, poses significant economic hurdles. Food and fuel inflation are expected to persist, impacting consumer confidence and spending. Governments raising interest rates to combat inflation may slow down job creation, ultimately affecting economic activity and growth.

Companies may reduce capital expenditure due to inflation worries and weaker demand. Developed markets with slower growth and high inflation could be heading toward a recession. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulations, and the pressure to address climate change further compound the complexity of challenges. While 2023 is expected to be a tough year for markets, businesses and leaders who demonstrate resilience and adaptability can identify opportunities amidst the turbulence.



