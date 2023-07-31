Women’s Health Devices Market Size to Surpass USD 95.16 Billion in 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.3%

Pune, India, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global Women’s Health Devices Market Size was valued at USD 47.02 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 51.01 billion in 2023 to USD 95.16 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

There has been a prevalence of health expenditure on women’s health with rising levels of disposable incomes. Female cancer such as breast and ovarian cancer is shifting the focus to adopt new products. New product launches during the forecast period is set to drive the market growth.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its research report titled Women’s Health Devices Market, 2023-2030.

Key Industry Development-

December 2022: CooperSurgical, Inc. partnered with Ostro for the launching of CooperSurgical's hormone-free IUD, Paragard. It is a new customer engagement solution. Paragard is an FDA-approved intrauterine device that prevents pregnancy up to 10 years.





Key Takeaways –

Women’s Health Devices Market size in North America was USD 21.43 billion in 2022

The growth of the women's health devices market is expected to be driven by an increase in awareness of women's health issues.

The demand for a wide variety of women's health devices has increased due to the high prevalence of female diseases.

The cancers & other chronic diseases segment is expected to hold a major market share during the projected period.

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report-

Coloplast A/S (Denmark)

Hologic Inc. (U.S.)

Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)

ALLERGAN (AbbVie, Inc.) (U.S.)

BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company) (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

CooperSurgical Inc. (The Cooper Companies, Inc.) (U.S.)

Caldera Medical (U.S.)

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (U.K.)





Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 9.3% 2030 Value Projection USD 95.16 Billion Base Year 2022 Women’s Health Devices Market Size in 2022 USD 47.02 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 110 Segments covered Application, End-user and Geography





Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing Awareness For The Women’s Health Issues To Drive Market Growth

Increasing awareness for the women’s health issues is anticipated to drive the women’s health devices market growth. The female population has been experiencing increases in the proportion in the healthcare expenditure. The demand for diagnosis & treatment of women's health diseases, such as a wide range of female cancers, has increased tremendously over the past few years owing to the substantial growth in the female patient population.

However, lack of awareness and understanding of the women’s health issues is expected to hamper the market growth for women’s health devices.

Segmentation:

By Application

General Health & Wellness

Cancers & Other Chronic Diseases

Reproductive Health

Pregnancy & Nursing Care

Pelvic & Uterine Healthcare

Others

By End-user

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

Regional Insights:

North America Held The Largest Share Due To High Demand For Technological Advanced Products

North America is expected to lead the women’s health devices market share due strong healthcare expenditure for women’s health. The market is valued at USD 21.43 billion in 2022 due to demand for technological advanced products which is set to drive the region’s dominance.

Europe market held the second-largest regional market in the 2022 due to strong women’s healthcare expenditure in 2022 in the major European countries. The high prevalence of female cancers in key European countries is expected to drive growth in the region.





Competitive Landscape:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Dominates The Market With Several Products For Female Health Issues

The market has F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Boston Scientific Corporation which have strong product portfolio with wide applications. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd dominates the market due to several products catering to female health issues. Boston Scientific Corporation, CooperSurgical Inc., Coloplast A/S, and Hologic Inc. have a strong portfolio dedicated to pelvic health medical devices. Increasing initiatives in the industry is set to rise to several emerging companies that may increase their market share in the forecast period.

