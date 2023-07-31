Global Packaged Corn on the Cob Market Set to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2030, with Frozen-Packed Segment a Key Growth Driver

Dublin, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Packaged Corn on the Cobreport has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides comprehensive insights into the global market for Packaged Corn on the Cob and predicts significant growth for the industry.

According to the report, the global market for Packaged Corn on the Cob, valued at $2.2 billion in 2022, is projected to reach $2.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during the analysis period of 2022 to 2030. The Frozen-Packed segment is expected to achieve a CAGR of 3.1% and reach $1.8 billion by the end of the analysis period. Furthermore, the Fresh-Packed segment is anticipated to experience robust growth, readjusted to a revised CAGR of 4% for the next eight years, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery.

The United States holds a significant market share, estimated at $600.3 million in 2022, while China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 5.3%, reaching a projected market size of $571.5 million by 2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets mentioned in the report include Japan, Canada, and Germany, each projected to grow at varying CAGRs.

The report highlights key competitors in the Packaged Corn on the Cob market, including Birds Eye, Farm Harvest, Foodstuffs (N.Z.) Limited, Foodstuffs North Island Limited, GloriAnn Farms, and Tesco PLC.

The report provides special coverage on various factors that will impact the global economy and market landscape in 2023. These include the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, the easing of China's zero-COVID policy, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession.

The packaged corn on the cob market has been analyzed across various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The analysis spans from the recent past to the future, covering the years 2014 to 2030. The tables provide insights into the annual sales figures in million US dollars and the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for each region and year. Additionally, a 16-year perspective is presented, showcasing the percentage breakdown of value sales for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030. The market analysis encompasses different categories, such as packaged, frozen-packed, and fresh-packed corn on the cob. These tables offer a comprehensive understanding of the market's historical performance, current trends, and future growth prospects across various regions.

The report also offers insights into global competitiveness, key competitor market shares, market presence across multiple geographies, online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative updates, access to digital archives and the Research Platform, and complimentary updates for one year.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 323 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles Include:

Birds Eye

Farm Harvest

Foodstuffs (N.Z.) Limited

Foodstuffs North Island Limited

GloriAnn Farms

Tesco PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s2bycd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment