Global Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market to Reach $1.29 Billion by 2027: Targeted Therapies Transforming Thyroid Cancer Treatment

This report provides a comprehensive guide to the trends shaping the thyroid cancer drugs market over the next ten years and beyond, with valuable insights into market characteristics, growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, and more.

Global Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market to Witness Strong Growth

The global thyroid cancer drugs market is on a robust growth trajectory, projected to increase from $0.71 billion in 2022 to $0.81 billion in 2023, at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. Over the forecast period, the market is expected to grow even further to $1.29 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 12.5%. Key factors driving this growth include increasing incidences of thyroid cancer, especially in women, and the rising adoption of targeted therapies for treatment.

Insights into Thyroid Cancer Drugs and Regional Market Dynamics

The report covers various thyroid cancer drugs, including cabozantinib-s-malate, caprelsa, and cometriq. It provides 'factory gate' values, representing the value of goods sold by manufacturers to downstream entities or directly to end customers. The market covers different regions, such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Understanding Thyroid Cancer Drugs and Their Impact

Thyroid cancer drugs are used to treat thyroid cancer by blocking kinase proteins. These medications prevent tumors from growing new blood vessels and target proteins produced by cancer cells to aid in their growth. The report explains how thyroid tissue made up of follicular cells and parafollicular cells can develop cancer.

Driving Factors and Challenges in the Market

The increasing incidences of thyroid cancer, particularly in women, are propelling market growth. For instance, the American Cancer Society estimated approximately 43,800 new cases of thyroid cancer in the United States in 2022, with 31,940 cases in women and 11,860 cases in men. However, the report also highlights challenges like the use of targeted therapies, which can act as a restraint on the thyroid cancer drugs market.

Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market Players and Forecast

The report includes a list of major players in the thyroid cancer drugs market, such as Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alara Pharmaceutical Corporation, Bristol Myers co., and more. It offers forecast data and trends shaping the market for supporting strategic decision-making, investment, and competitive benchmarking.

By Drug Type: Ipilimumab; Cabozantinib-S-Malate; Caprelsa (Vandetanib); Doxorubicin Hydrochloride; Lenvatinib Mesylate; Nivolumab; Vandetanib; Other Drug Types

By End Users: Hospitals; Oncology Clinics; Research Organizations; Other End-Users

By Type: Radioiodine Ablation; Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (THS) Suppression; Chemotherapy; Targeted Multikinase Therapy; Other Types

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.81 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $1.29 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.3% Regions Covered Global

