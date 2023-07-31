SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Buy-back programme week 30

In week 30 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 1,390,500 own shares for total amount of 19,016,250 ISK as follows:
|Date
|Tími
|Purchased
Shares
|Price
|Purchase Price
|24.7.2023
|10:00
|330,000
|13.7
|4,521,000
|25.7.2023
|09:52
|308,000
|13.5
|4,158,000
|26.7.2023
|09:39
|200,000
|13.7
|2,740,000
|26.7.2023
|09:41
|110,000
|13.7
|1,507,000
|27.7.2023
|09:44
|162,500
|13.7
|2,226,250
|28.7.2023
|10:05
|280,000
|13.8
|3,864,000
|Total
|1,390,500
|19,016,250
The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase SKEL held 1,625,000 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. has now bought in total 3,015,500 own shares for 40,423,750 ISK or 0.15575% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 12 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The aim is to buy back own shares for the maximum amount of 18,518,518 shares or 0.956% of issued shares, the total amount of the buy-back however not exceeding 250,000,000 ISK in total purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is hf. magnus@skel.is.