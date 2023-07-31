Global Supermarket Market Growth Driven by Increasing Demand, Integration of Smart Technology and Store Expansions

Dublin, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Supermarket Market (2023-2028), Competitive Analysis, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Supermarket Market is projected to reach USD 23.69 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.04% from 2023. The market is estimated to be USD 16.09 billion in 2023. This comprehensive report provides insights into market dynamics, segmentations, company profiles, and more.
Market Dynamics:
The Global Supermarket Market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for daily needs, consumer preference for organic and healthy options, and competitive pricing. However, challenges include relatively high product costs and shrinking product supply. Opportunities lie in the integration of smart technology and the potential for store expansion. These market dynamics are shaping the future of the supermarket industry, requiring companies to address challenges, capitalize on opportunities, and meet changing consumer demands.
Market Segmentations:
The Global Supermarket Market is segmented based on Ownership, Application, End User, and Geography. The Ownership segment includes Retail Chain and Independent Retailer. The Application segment covers Consumer Electronics, Furniture, Food and Beverage, Toy and Stationery, Personal Care, Cosmetic, Home Textile, Dress, and Other Applications. The End User segment consists of Men and Women. Geographically, the market is categorized into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Company Profiles:
The report provides in-depth analysis and profiles of key players in the market, including Aeon, Ahold Delhaize USA, Albertsons, Aldi, Aldi Nord, Amazon, Asda Stores Ltd., BIEDRONKA and more. The profiles include financial performance analysis, recent developments, and competitive scenarios.
Competitive Quadrant and Ansoff Analysis:
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool for evaluating companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. This tool helps categorize players into four categories based on various factors such as financial performance, growth strategies, innovation score, and more. The report also presents a detailed Ansoff Matrix analysis, which is used to design growth strategies for companies and assess risk.
Why Buy This Report:
- Comprehensive evaluation of the Global Supermarket Market
- In-depth qualitative analysis and verifiable data
- Projections about market size based on proven research methodologies
- Extensive primary and secondary research
- Analysis using Porter's Five Forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and Ansoff Matrix
- Impact of COVID-19 and economic slowdown on the market
- Regulatory scenario and major rules and regulations in the industry
Report Highlights:
- Market dynamics and trends
- Historical, current, and projected market size
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations for strengthening market position
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|207
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$16.09 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$23.69 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Company Profiles:
- Aeon
- Ahold Delhaize USA
- Albertsons Cos. Inc.
- Aldi
- Aldi Nord
- Amazon
- Asda Stores Ltd.
- BIEDRONKA
- Carrefour Market
- Costco Wholesale Corp.
- H-E-B (The H.E. Butt Grocery Co.)
- Intermarche
- J Sainsbury's plc
- MEIJER INC.
- Mercadona
- Penny Market
- Publix Super Markets Inc.
- Target Corp.
- Tesco PLC
- The Kroger Co.
- Walmart, Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z9czfh
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment