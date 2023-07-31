North America Geotextiles Market Expected to Reach USD 1.6 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Civil Engineering and Agricultural Activities

Dublin, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Geotextiles Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America geotextiles market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030, reaching a market size of USD 1.6 billion. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing civil engineering, agricultural, and transportation activities in the region.

Geotextiles are widely used in preventing soil erosion and providing reinforcement in various applications such as embankment dams, roads, highways, and reservoirs. The robust growth of the civil engineering industry in North America is expected to further fuel the demand for geotextiles.

Geotextiles offer multiple benefits, including soil stabilization, vegetation growth promotion, and erosion prevention. Ongoing research focusing on the use of geotextiles for soil erosion prevention in unpredictable climatic conditions is expected to drive their demand. The agricultural industry is a significant growth driver for the North America geotextile market due to the positive impact of geotextiles on crop yield and protection against environmental factors such as sun, wind, and snow.

The market is highly competitive, with numerous geotextile manufacturers operating in North America. However, the high demand for geotextiles in various end-use applications, coupled with the growth of end-use industries, provides opportunities for small and medium-scale manufacturers to thrive in the market.

Key Highlights from the North America Geotextiles Market Report:

Non-woven geotextiles dominated the market in 2022, accounting for a major share of the total market volume. This can be attributed to their unique properties, including absorbency, liquid repellency, and mechanical strength. The lower manufacturing cost of non-woven geotextiles, as they are manufactured without converting fabric into yarn, also encourages the entry of new players in the industry.

The use of polypropylene non-woven geotextiles is expected to dominate the market, reaching a valuation of USD 590.1 million by 2030. The demand for polypropylene fabric is driven by its low cost, high strength, and low specific gravity. Additionally, the rise in bio-based geotextile consumption and the growing demand from the transportation and construction industry contribute to the increasing demand for polypropylene non-woven geotextiles.

The separation and stabilization application segment dominated the market in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Geotextiles play a crucial role in preventing the mixing of soft subgrade and granular layers, making them essential for upcoming highway and roadway construction projects in North America.

Despite the numerous advantages of geotextiles, consumer awareness remains a major challenge for manufacturers. To increase regional demand, measures should be taken to educate users about the availability of different geotextile products and their positive long-term effects on profitability.

The "North America Geotextiles Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report" provides comprehensive insights into the market's trends, growth prospects, and key players. The report covers detailed analysis of product segments, applications, end-use industries, and regional markets.

Company Profiles:

TenCate Geosynthetics

NAUE GmbH & Co. KG

Officine Maccaferri S.p.A.

Propex Operating Company, LLC

Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

ARGU America

HUESKER Group

TYPAR

Nilex, Inc.

Belton Industries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1c5cc5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment