Europe Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Set for Robust Growth Driven by Rising Biologics Adoption, Patent Expirations and Outsourcing Trends

Dublin, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report presents an in-depth analysis of the European active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market, including its various segments and growth opportunities, spanning the period from 2022 to 2032.

The Europe API market was valued at $49.4 billion in 2022, and it is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by several factors, such as the increasing adoption of biologics in disease management, rising regulatory approvals, patent expiration of major drugs, the growing trend of outsourcing, and the increase in the geriatric population.

The 198-page report, enriched with 91 tables and 76 figures, provides a comprehensive analysis of the entire Europe API market and its sub-segments, including molecule, synthesis, manufacturing process, therapeutic application, drug type, and country. The research is based on extensive primary and secondary information sources, ensuring a profound analysis and assessment of the market.

Key highlights of the report include:

Detailed market structure analysis

Identification of growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and emerging product trends

Assessment of market opportunities using Porter's Five Forces analysis

Market outlook and trend forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative views, considering the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict

The report offers a segmented view of the Europe market based on various parameters:

Molecule: The market is segmented into small molecule APIs and large molecule APIs. Synthesis: The market is segmented into synthetic API (branded and generic), biotech API (by type, category, and expression), and high-potency active pharmaceutical ingredient (HPAPI) (branded and generic). Manufacturing Process: The market is segmented into captive manufacturing (branded and generic) and merchant manufacturing (branded and generic) by drug type (synthetic and biotech). Therapeutic Application: The market is segmented into various therapeutic applications, including infectious diseases, oncology, ophthalmology, cardiovascular disorders, central nervous system, pulmonary disorders, orthopedics, and others. Drug Type: The market is segmented into branded prescription drugs, generic prescription drugs, and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs. Country: The report provides detailed analysis and data for key European countries, including Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, and rest of Europe.

The report also includes a competitive landscape analysis, covering key vendors, market leaders, and important emerging players. Additionally, the report will be regularly updated to ensure the latest historical data and a forecast period of at least five years.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 198 Forecast Period 2022 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $49400 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $95000 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Europe

Company Profiles

AbbVie Inc.

Astrazeneca

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

BASF

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim

Catalent Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Lonza Group

Lupin Limited

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mylan NV

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific and Products

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2xhq8c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment