Europe Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Set for Robust Growth Driven by Rising Biologics Adoption, Patent Expirations and Outsourcing Trends

Dublin, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report presents an in-depth analysis of the European active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market, including its various segments and growth opportunities, spanning the period from 2022 to 2032.
The Europe API market was valued at $49.4 billion in 2022, and it is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by several factors, such as the increasing adoption of biologics in disease management, rising regulatory approvals, patent expiration of major drugs, the growing trend of outsourcing, and the increase in the geriatric population.
The 198-page report, enriched with 91 tables and 76 figures, provides a comprehensive analysis of the entire Europe API market and its sub-segments, including molecule, synthesis, manufacturing process, therapeutic application, drug type, and country. The research is based on extensive primary and secondary information sources, ensuring a profound analysis and assessment of the market.
Key highlights of the report include:
- Detailed market structure analysis
- Identification of growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and emerging product trends
- Assessment of market opportunities using Porter's Five Forces analysis
- Market outlook and trend forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative views, considering the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict
The report offers a segmented view of the Europe market based on various parameters:
- Molecule: The market is segmented into small molecule APIs and large molecule APIs.
- Synthesis: The market is segmented into synthetic API (branded and generic), biotech API (by type, category, and expression), and high-potency active pharmaceutical ingredient (HPAPI) (branded and generic).
- Manufacturing Process: The market is segmented into captive manufacturing (branded and generic) and merchant manufacturing (branded and generic) by drug type (synthetic and biotech).
- Therapeutic Application: The market is segmented into various therapeutic applications, including infectious diseases, oncology, ophthalmology, cardiovascular disorders, central nervous system, pulmonary disorders, orthopedics, and others.
- Drug Type: The market is segmented into branded prescription drugs, generic prescription drugs, and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs.
- Country: The report provides detailed analysis and data for key European countries, including Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, and rest of Europe.
The report also includes a competitive landscape analysis, covering key vendors, market leaders, and important emerging players. Additionally, the report will be regularly updated to ensure the latest historical data and a forecast period of at least five years.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|198
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$49400 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$95000 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.8%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
Company Profiles
- AbbVie Inc.
- Astrazeneca
- Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
- BASF
- Bayer AG
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Catalent Inc.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Lonza Group
- Lupin Limited
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Mylan NV
- Novartis International AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific and Products
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2xhq8c
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment